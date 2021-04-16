PM: ÜBERARBEITETE EUROPEAN CHALLENGER LEAGUE QUALIFIER FÜR TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX E-SPORT ENTHÜLLT (Ubisoft News)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 98788 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,C10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtSilber-Cutter: Hat Stufe 10 der Cutter-Klasse erreicht

16. April 2021 - 16:30
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 16. April 2021 – Ubisoft® enthüllte heute Details zu den neuen Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® European Challenger League Online-Qualifier, die 5 Teams die Möglichkeit geben, sich für die Season 2021 der European Challenger League zu qualifizieren.

Die European Challenger League Online-Qualifier werden aus 3 offenen Qualifikationsturnieren bestehen, die bis zum Ende des Sommers stattfinden. Teams können sich unter folgendem Link bis zum 30. April um 4PM CEST hier anmelden.

Nach der Anmeldung erhalten die Teams eine Benachrichtigung, wann sie zum Check-In zurückkehren müssen.

Der erste offene Qualifier findet vom 30. April bis 2. Mai 2021 statt. Die Termine für den 2. und 3. Qualifier werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben.

Jeder Qualifier besteht aus einem Single Elimination Bracket. Bis zum Achtelfinale werden die Spiele als Best-of-One ausgetragen. Ab dem Achtelfinale und bis zum Finale werden die Spiele als Best-of-Three ausgetragen.

Jeder Qualifier vergibt Punkte und Preisgelder an die teilnehmenden Teams. Die Anzahl der Punkte, die jedes Team am Ende der 3 Turniere erhält, bestimmt die Position in der Endrangliste.

Wie sich das Lineup der European Challenger League zusammensetzt:

Weitere Details zu den neu gestalteten European Challenger League Qualifiers finden Sie hier: https://rainbow6.com/EUCL2021

About the Rainbow Six Esports global program
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2019Gamescom Messe-ReportJapan-Doku 2018 (16 Folgen)Tokyo Game ShowDark Souls - Remastered Let's PlayJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daIch adblocke, weil es geht haltDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide: Assassin's Creed OriginsLösung zu Pillars of EternityGuide zu The Witcher 3Guide: Metal Gear Solid 5 - The Phantom PainLösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Guide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsTotal War – Warhammer im TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 HTC Vive Pro im TestDer Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestGDC (Games Developers Conference)Alles Wichtige zur Nintendo SwitchGuide: Horizon Zero DawnGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)The Elder Scrolls Serie bis SkyrimFaszination Gothic (Video-Rückblick)Report: Faszination AchievementsReport: Wir bauen einen Retro-PCDie Redaktion auf der Gamescom 2018Die Redaktion: Eine Woche in einer SpieleredaktionDie Viertelstunde: Anno 1800Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestUncharted 4 im TestTest: Assassin's Creed OriginsDark Souls 3 im TestResident Evil 7 WalkthroughFallout 4 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestDishonored 2 TestTest: Mass Effect AndromedaStar Wars Battlefront 2 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestDivinity - Original Sin 2 im TestMittelerde: Schatten des Krieges TestRed Dead Redemption 2 im TestGuide Red Dead Redemption 2Death Stranding im TestGuide Death StrandingAnthem im TestThe Division 2 im TestSekiro - Shadows Die Twice im TestKingdom Come - Deliverance im TestFallout 76 im TestSuper Mario Odyssey im TestOculus S und Oculus Quest ausprobiertResident Evil 2 Remake im TestNo Mans Sky TestThe Witcher 3 im TestSpider-Man im TestGod of War im TestDetroit - Become Human im TestWolfenstein 2 im Test