PM: ÜBERARBEITETE EUROPEAN CHALLENGER LEAGUE QUALIFIER FÜR TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX E-SPORT ENTHÜLLT (Ubisoft News)

Düsseldorf, 16. April 2021 – Ubisoft® enthüllte heute Details zu den neuen Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® European Challenger League Online-Qualifier, die 5 Teams die Möglichkeit geben, sich für die Season 2021 der European Challenger League zu qualifizieren.

Die European Challenger League Online-Qualifier werden aus 3 offenen Qualifikationsturnieren bestehen, die bis zum Ende des Sommers stattfinden. Teams können sich unter folgendem Link bis zum 30. April um 4PM CEST hier anmelden.

Nach der Anmeldung erhalten die Teams eine Benachrichtigung, wann sie zum Check-In zurückkehren müssen.

Der erste offene Qualifier findet vom 30. April bis 2. Mai 2021 statt. Die Termine für den 2. und 3. Qualifier werden zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekannt gegeben.

Jeder Qualifier besteht aus einem Single Elimination Bracket. Bis zum Achtelfinale werden die Spiele als Best-of-One ausgetragen. Ab dem Achtelfinale und bis zum Finale werden die Spiele als Best-of-Three ausgetragen.

Jeder Qualifier vergibt Punkte und Preisgelder an die teilnehmenden Teams. Die Anzahl der Punkte, die jedes Team am Ende der 3 Turniere erhält, bestimmt die Position in der Endrangliste.

Wie sich das Lineup der European Challenger League zusammensetzt:

Weitere Details zu den neu gestalteten European Challenger League Qualifiers finden Sie hier: https://rainbow6.com/EUCL2021

About the Rainbow Six Esports global program

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.

