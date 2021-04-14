PM: RICK AND MORTY STÜRZEN SICH IN DIE WELT VON TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® SIEGE (Ubisoft News)

14. April 2021 - 18:15
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 14. April 2021 – Ubisoft® und Adult Swim® verkündeten die Partnerschaft zwischen Rick and Morty® und Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Ab morgen sind zwei neue exklusive Rick and Morty-Kosmetik-Pakete, Sledge Gromflomite und Smoke Gurken-Rick im Spiel erhältlich.

Der Trailer zum Crossover kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit.

Das Sledge Gromflomite-Paket enthält alle hilfreichen Gegenstände, die man zum Überleben und zur Verteidigung der Galaxien benötigt. Das Paket enthält die Gromflomite-Uniform und Kopfbedeckung, den Federation-Verteidigung Aufsatz-Skin, ein Waffenskin für die M590A1 von Sledge und den Seal Team Rick-Talisman.

Spieler:innen können sich mit der berühmten Montur ausrüsten, mit der Rick die Kanalisation überleben und die Therapie umgehen konnte. Das Smoke Gurken-Rick-Paket enthält das Gurken-Rick Ratten-Kostüm, inklusive Kopfbedeckung, den Portal-Waffen Aufsatz-Skin, ein Waffenskin und den Gurken-Rick-Talisman.

Jedes Bundle ist für 2160 R6 Credits ab dem 15. April erhältlich. Weitere exklusive Pakete werden im Laufe des Year 6 verkündet.

Rainbow Six Siege ist auf PlayStation®4, PlayStation® 5, auf Xbox One-Konsolen, Xbox Series X | S und Windows PC, einschließlich Ubisoft+*, dem Abonnement-Service von Ubisoft, spielbar.

Angebote zu Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege sowie weiteren Ubisoft Spielen gibt es unter: https://store.ubi.com/de/home

*14,99€ pro Monat. Kann jederzeit gekündigt werden.

About Adult Swim
Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is WarnerMedia’s #1 brand for young adults offering original and acquired animated and live-action series. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel, and also available through HBO Max, Adult Swim is basic cable's #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49, and is seen in 94 million U.S. home, reaching over 40 million viewers via HBO Max.

About Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 70 million registered players, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of operators inspired by real-world counterintelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter. Through the constant addition of new operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming.

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.

