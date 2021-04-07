PM: Crysis Remastered now optimized for next gen consoles and brings classic Ascension Level (Crytek)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Alongside the addition of the Ascension levelforPlayStation & Xbox consoles,the update brings a range of frame rate performance improvements across the game’s different graphics settings. The new update alsoadds classicNanosuitcontrols and over 100 bug fixes, including rendering enhancements.

“We’re excited to bring this new update toCrysisRemastered as part of our commitment to provide ongoing post-launch support for the game, shaped by player feedback,”said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead.“Adding the Ascension level from the originalCrysisto the PC edition of the game was hugely popular with players, and we’re thrilled tobring this experience toPlayStation and Xbox gamersfor the very first timeas well as an optimized game for next gen consoles.”

