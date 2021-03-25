PM: A million ways to sneak in the West! (Handy Games)

Giebelstadt, March 25th, 2021
Once upon a time in the West - between the Red River and the Rio Bravo at High Noon: El Hijo - the son - needs to escape from the clutches of an evil cult. With the weapons and the wit of a child, he is out to finally be reunited with his mother after tragedy struck and the family got separated.  

Just nominated for the Deutscher Computerspielpreis (DCP) 2021, El Hijo - A Wild West Tale is available now for a fistful of dollars!

Buy now for Microsoft Xbox, Sony Playstation, and Nintendo Switch for$ 19.99 | € 19,99 | £ 19,99 |

With tricky puzzles, shady monks, and dancing cowboys, playing through this gloomy, yet wholesome, adventure is sometimes quite challenging. What happens if a diversion fails and your fireworks hit the pecking chicken instead of an opponent?

About El Hijo - A Wild West Tale:

El Hijo - A Wild West Taleis a non-violent game and an exciting story of a desperate child looking for his mother. The boy sneaks past different sorts of suspicious outlaws in a series of diverse western settings.

Instead of violence, this child's imaginative playfulness is used with the help of his toys, which serve to distract his "opponents".

Using the shadows to his advantage is a core element of the game, as the young hero will often have to hide. Various twists on familiar mechanics are often a product of the challenging and increasingly dangerous environments that the 6-year-old must traverse to reach his ultimate goal.

Features:

Download our Presskit forEl Hijo - A Wild West Talehere:

https://media.handy-games.com/ElHijo/

