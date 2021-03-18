PM: Ready, get set, unpack! 'Pile Up! Box by Box' is out now! (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

In a time when color left the box world and dreariness and coldness hit, only solidarity and teamwork can save the Boxlings from eternal shades of grey. Now, it is up to you! Become a Boxling to experience family-friendly co-op adventures and unfold mysteries while solving puzzles and quests as a team in your unique way! Explore a colorful world made entirely of cardboard together, as you visit the friendly citizens of sun-baked islands, amber forests, and vibrant caves!

PileUp! Box by Box ticks all the right boxes as a family-friendly cooperative 3D platformer! Jump up, slide down, play together and carry the load!

Play together, stick together, think together – and Pile Up! Box by Box

Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch coming in summer 2021!

Buy now on Steam! Buy now on GOG! $ 14.99 | € 14,99 | £ 13,49 |

About Pile Up!:

Coordinate with your friends or rely on your own creativity to navigate cardboard worlds full of uniquely joyful levels. Unfold mysteries, solve puzzles and quests as a team and visit the friendly citizens of sunbaked islands, amber forests, and magical caves. Or maybe just kick-back and challenge your friends in action-packed rounds of Boxball, Pile of Dunk, or Tic Pile Toe? The development of Pile Up! Box by Box was supported by CNC and New Aquitaine.

About Seed by Seed:

Seed by Seed is an independent game development studio, based in Angoulême, France, created to bring the coop game Pile Up! Box by Box to life. We were brought together by the love of shared breakfasts, cute plants surrounding us, and carefully handcrafted videogames. We want to share this love with others, and we have chosen to combine our talents to create soft, fun, friendly games, games that remind people why everybody loves to play with their loved ones.

Features:

Download our presskit here:

https://media.handy-games.com/Pile_Up/

Read more