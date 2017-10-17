PM: BRAWLHALLA KRIEGER AUS DREAMWORKS ANIMATIONS KUNG FU PANDA ERSCHEINEN ALS EPIC CROSSOVERS AM 24. MÄRZ (Ubisoft News)

PC Switch XOne PS4 iOS MacOS Android

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 16. März 2021 – Ubisoft®, in Zusammenarbeit mit Universal Games und Digital Platforms, gab heute bekannt, dass Po, Tigress und Tai Lung, von DreamWorks Animations Kung Fu Panda, ab dem 24. März als Epic Crossover in Brawlhalla erscheinen werden. Das am 24. März beginnende Ingame-Event bringt einen neuen Spielmodus, neue Map-Art, die das Geisterreich aus Kung Fu Panda 3 darstellt und ein neuer KO-Effekt mit Meister Shifu ins Spiel. Mantis, Crane, Monkey und Viper, treten alle in Signature-Attacken auf, um Tigress und Po im Kampf zu helfen. Brawlhalla wurde von Blue Mammoth entwickelt und ist ein Free-to-Play Plattform-Kampfspiel. Es führt die Spieler:innen in einen Kampf um Ruhm und Ehre in den Hallen von Walhalla. Es kann aus über 50 einzigartigen Charakteren gewählt werden und im Einzel- oder Koop-Modus online und lokal gegen andere Spieler:innen antreten. Brawlhalla unterstützt plattformübergreifendes Spielen zwischen Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PC, iOS und Android Geräten. Die Spieler:innen können alle Online-Matchmaking-Aktivitäten gemeinsam spielen und individuell anpassen.

Weitere Informationen zu Brawlhalla gibt es unter: brawlhalla.com

