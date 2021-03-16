PM: The sling-shootist is back! (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, March 16th, 2021

El Hijo – the son – literally shows in this thrilling and family-friendly outlaw action-adventure that the Wild West is no country for old men, but for a kid to conquer. With the weapons and the wit of a child, he is out to finally be reunited with his mother after tragedy struck and the family got separated.

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale is coming to Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch onMarch 25th, 2021.

With tricky puzzles, shady monks, and dancing cowboys, playing through this gloomy, yet wholesome, adventure is sometimes quite challenging. What happens if a diversion fails and your fireworks hit the pecking chicken instead of an opponent?

About El Hijo - A Wild West Tale:

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale is a non-violent game and an exciting story of a desperate child looking for his mother. The boy sneaks past different sorts of suspicious outlaws in a series of diverse western settings.

Instead of violence, this child's imaginative playfulness is used with the help of his toys, which serve to distract his "opponents".

Using the shadows to his advantage is a core element of the game, as the young hero will often have to hide. Various twists on familiar mechanics are often a product of the challenging and increasingly dangerous environments that the 6-year-old must traverse to reach his ultimate goal.

Features:

