PM: Get your tracking links ready! 'Pile Up! Box by Box' is out for delivery! (Handy Games)

PC
9. März 2021 - 15:00 — vor 5 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, March 9th, 2021

Featured on gamescom 2020 and long-awaited, finally, it is here! German Publisher HandyGames and French Studio Seed by Seed are unboxing the release date for their family-friendly couch-coop 3D platformer! Pile Up! Box by Box will take you on a trip to cardboard world, where you help theBoxlingsto solve fun environmental puzzles alone or co-op with up to four players!

Pile Up! Box by Box is coming to PC on March 18th, 2021. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch coming in summer 2021!

Wishlist now on Steam!  Coming soon on GOG! $ 14.99 | € 14,99 | £ 13,49 |

About Pile Up! Box by Box:

Coordinate with your friends or rely on your own creativity to navigate cardboard worlds full of uniquely joyful levels. Unfold mysteries, solve puzzles, and quests as a team, visit the friendly citizens of sunbaked islands, amber forests, and magical caves. Or maybe just kick-back and challenge your friends in action-packed rounds of Boxball, Pile of Dunk, or Tic Pile Toe?

About Seed by Seed:

Seed by Seed is an independent game development studio, based in Angoulême, France, created to bring the coop game Pile Up! Box by Box to life. We were brought together by the love of shared breakfasts, cute plants surrounding us, and carefully handcrafted videogames. We want to share this love with others, and we have chosen to combine our talents to create soft, fun, friendly games, games that remind people why everybody loves to play with their loved ones.

Features:

Download our presskit here:

https://media.handy-games.com/Pile_Up/

Pile Up! Box by Box
Casual Game
Puzzle/Logik
nicht vorhanden
nicht vorhanden
Seed by Seed
Handy-Games
18.03.2021 (PC)
Link
0.0
PCPS4SwitchXOne
