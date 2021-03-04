PM: The Climb 2 is out now for the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 (Crytek)

4. März 2021
In The Climb 2 for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2, players will explore vast caves, ascend buildings, discover shortcuts, and more as they find their own path to the top of each challenge.

Routes are set in five environments inspired by the real world, from the snowy Arctic to the heat of the Grand Canyon, and the game also introduces a new City environment. The new urban setting will challenge players to zipline through vast cityscapes, climb glass-fronted skyscrapers with suction pads, and navigate moving platforms and elevators high above the streets.

Dynamic objects bring a new dimension to gameplay, allowing players to use moving ropes, ladders, hanging containers, and more to swing from obstacle to obstacle. New sliding grips also provide a further challenge, giving players extra speed and reach if they can time their leap before they fall off the handholds. As players progress, they will earn achievements, and by beating the clock, unlock mesmerizing vista views from the peak of each route.

“VR is simply an amazing way to experience the adrenaline of climbing without ropes, and The Climb 2 builds out the core experience of the original game with new routes, new features, and a brand new urban environment,” said Fatih Özbayram, Senior Producer. “Dynamic objects bring an exciting new dimension to gameplay, and, in a first for a Crytek game, we’re proud to partner with Red Bull, who share our passion for action sports. The team has worked hard to push the graphics even further, increasing the feeling of presence in VR. Just wait until you look down…”

For more information about The Climb 2, visit www.theclimbgame.com.

For launch trailer:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YL1-rq1Tmg

About Crytek

Crytek is an independent videogame developer, publisher, and technology provider dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming with its cutting-edge 3D game development solution, CRYENGINE. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Crytek has created multiple award-winning titles, including the original Far Cry, the Crysis series, Ryse: Son of Rome, The Climb, Robinson: The Journey, and Hunt: Showdown. Crytek delivers fun and innovative gaming experiences for PC, consoles, and VR and continues to grow its reach in the games-as-a-service market. Every Crytek game is created with CRYENGINE, which can be used by anyone to develop games. For more information, visitwww.crytek.comandwww.cryengine.com.

