PM: FOR HONOR FEIERT 4-JÄHRIGES JUBILÄUM (Ubisoft News)

Düsseldorf, 18. Februar 2021 – Ubisoft® feiert diese Woche 4 Jahre For Honor und verkündet passend den Ausblick für Year 5: Jahr der Bündnisse. Nach vier Jahren durchgängigen Inhaltupdates und Verbesserungen, bringt Year 5 ein zusätzliches Jahr mit vielen In-Game-Inhalten und setzt gleichzeitig die Handlung von Year 4 fort. Jahr der Bündnisse erscheint offiziell am 11. März.

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit.

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden und steht ebenfalls zum Direktdownload bereit.

Die Roadmap umfasst vier themenbasierte Seasons, inklusive neuer Anpassungsgegenstände, zwei neue Helden – wovon ein Held in Season 2 und ein weiterer in Season 4 von Year 5 veröffentlicht wird – sowie In-Game-Events und einen Battle Pass für jede Season. Weitere Details zu Year 5 können in folgendem Video eingeholt werden:

Zudem führt For Honor ein In-Game-Crossover mit Shovel Knight von Yacht Club Games ein, das ab sofort kostenlos verfügbar ist. Das Crossover bietet Inhalte, die von Shovel Knight inspiriert sind, darunter ein Shovel Drop-Emote und drei außergewöhnliche Outfits, die jeweils Ornamente, Stimmungs-Effekte, Symbole und vieles mehr beinhalten. Das Emote kann für 10.000 Stahl, der In-Game-Währung, erworben werden. Die Outfits können für einen Preis zwischen 15.000 bis 20.000 Stahl erworben werden. Alle Items sind im In-Game Store bis zum 4. März verfügbar.

Den Trailer zum Shovel Knight-Crossover gibt es hier:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit.

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden und steht ebenfalls zum Direktdownload bereit.

Seit der Veröffentlichung im Februar 2017, darf sich For Honor nun auf das fünfte Jahr voller Post-Launch-Inhalte freuen. For Honor bietet eine Vielzahl von Inhalten, eine Auswahl von 28 Helden – darunter der kürzlich erschienene Greif – sowie sieben Mehrspieler-Modi, eine Story-Kampagne und einem unbegrenzten PvE-Modus. For Honor feiert mehr als 25 Millionen Krieger:innen und ist für PlayStation®4, Xbox One-Konsole, Windows PC, und Ubisoft+*, dem Abonnement-Service von Ubisoft, erhältlich. For Honor ist ebenfalls auf PlayStation®5 und Xbox Series X|S mithilfe Abwärtskompatibilität spielbar.

*14,99€ pro Monat. Kann jederzeit gekündigt werden.

About For Honor

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with other Ubisoft studios,** For Honor offers an engaging campaign and thrilling multiplayer modes. Players embody warriors of the four great factions – the bold Knights, the brutal Vikings, the deadly Samurai and the fearsome Wu Lin – fighting to the death on intense and believable melee battlefields. The Art of Battle, the game’s innovative combat system that puts players in total control of their warriors, allows them to utilize the unique skills and combat style of each hero to vanquish all enemies who stand in their way.

**Associate Ubisoft studios include Quebec, Toronto and Blue Byte. Additional development from Studio Gobo.

About Shovel Knight

Shovel Knight is a sweeping classic action adventure game with awesome gameplay, memorable characters, and an 8-bit retro aesthetic. It's a hot mashup of new and old! You play as the eponymous Shovel Knight, a small knight with a huge quest. Shovel Knight has come to this land with two goals: to defeat the evil Enchantress and quest for his lost beloved. He wields a Shovel Blade: a multipurpose weapon whose techniques have now been lost to the ages. Always honest and helpful, Shovel Knight is a shining example of the code of Shovelry: Slash Mercilessly and Dig Tirelessly!

About Yacht Club Games

Yacht Club Games is an independent game studio composed of fun-loving gaming geniuses who have dedicated their lives to video games. They are committed to creating fun and challenging games that tug at your heartstrings and delight you with levity and charm. Their flagship series, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, is a compilation of five pixel-perfect stand-alone adventures: Shovel of Hope, Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment, King of Cards, and Shovel Knight Showdown. They are also known for publishing Mechanical Head Studio’s 2D ninja action platformer, Cyber Shadow. Founded in 2013, Yacht Club Games’ headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California.