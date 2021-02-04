PM: Hattrick for HandyGames! (Handy Games)

Giebelstadt, February 4th, 2021
All good things come in threes! After already hiring a new PR Manager and another Producer at the beginning of the year, HandyGames fills another critical key position at the company's HQ in Giebelstadt with Thomas Buck as the new Director Sales & Business Development. Thomas leaves his long-time position as Regional Sales Manager at the internationally renowned gaming accessories manufacturer Razer.  Over the course of nearly 13 years, he helped grow Razer Team Europe from a small niche gaming start-up to around 100 employees today.

"Having had the pleasure of working with and learning a lot from the two brothers at a young age, I'm thrilled to return to the family and provide hands-on support at HandyGames!" says the 39-year-old.

Thomas Buck will analyze and expand existing partnerships of the internationally active publisher and developer HandyGames. He will also be responsible for developing new cooperations. HandyGames thus continues to fulfill its promise - as a strong partner of the federal government's funding instruments - not only to develop high-quality games in Germany but also to successfully market them internationally.

Fotoquelle: Steffi Grass - HandyGames

