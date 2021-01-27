PM: Duelle gegen die ganze Welt – in Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2, das am 23. März bei Steam erscheint (Cosmocover)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Duelle gegen die ganze Welt – in Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2, das am 23. März bei Steam erscheint

– Steam-Spieler können sich schon bald mit zwei Puzzlespiel-Legenden am Puyo-Popping- und Tetrimino-Clearing-Spaß beteiligen –

IRVINE, Kalifornien – 27. Januar 2021 – SEGA gab heute bekannt, dass Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2 am 23. März 2021 für 29,99 Euro via Steam erscheint und das ultimative Puzzlespiel damit zu noch mehr Fans bringt! Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 ist außerdem auf PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch erhältlich.

Rette mit deinen mächtigen Puzzle-Fähigkeiten eine oder gleich zwei Welten

Steam-Spieler können sich auf all die tollen Features freuen, die derzeit auf der Konsole verfügbar sind:

Steam-Spieler können sich außerdem auf noch mehr Spielfunktionen, zusätzliche Charaktere und andere aufregende neue Inhalte freuen, die noch vor dem Start des Spiels auf Steam angekündigt werden! Noch mehr News gibt es auf den offiziellen Puyo Puyo-Accounts auf Twitter , Facebook , und Instagram – wo man immer alle Neuigkeiten erfährt.

Zeitlich begrenzt verfügbare Steam Launch-Edition

Wer seine Strategie verbessern und sein Team verstärken will, der kann das im neu hinzugefügten Boss Raid-Modus von Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 oder im Skill Battle-Modus mit diesem Pack seltener Gegenstandskarten tun – darunter befinden sich drei spezielle Karten mit Gegenständen aus der Sonic the Hedgehog-Serie!

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 wird am 23. März 2021 für 29,99 Euro via Steam erhältlich sein. Es ist bereits heute für aktuelle und Next-Gen-Konsolen erhältlich.

