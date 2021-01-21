PM: SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Mobile is Available Now (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany, January 21st, 2021:

Are you ready? SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is the latest entertainment software blockbuster featuring the world's most beloved deep-sea critters to be ported to iOS and Android devices. THQ Nordic family member HandyGames teamed up with Nickelodeon to develop and publish this premium title. That means the purchase includes the full experience with no hidden pay-walls, pay-to-win, or ads.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is available now on the Apple AppStore and Google Play.

Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy in the remake of this fan-favorite title and battle raging robots with bubble-blasting abilities. Each of the playable characters has their own unique skill set to curb Plankton's evil plan to steal the secret Krabby Patty formula. Run, bounce, and underpants-bungee-jump through Bikini Bottom and meet countless characters from the beloved television series.

The battle is on!

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Mobile is out now and priced at $9.99 / €9.99 / £8.99

Buy now at the Apple AppStore:

https://apps.apple.com/app/spongebob-squarepants/id1523633394

Buy now at the Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hg.bfbb

Download our Presskit here:

https://media.handy-games.com/SpongeBobSquarePants/

About SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Mobile:

The SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated mobile port features all of the irreverent humor and Bikini Bottom adventures found in the PC and console game available at iOS and Google users’ fingertips. Originally released in 2003 and remade (some say with the help of a secret formula) in 2020, the Battle for Bikini Bottom is a cult-classic game featuring high-end visuals, modern resolutions, and carefully polished gameplay. In the mobile version, the controls have been meticulously optimized for devices with touch screens, with a controller also available.

Features:

