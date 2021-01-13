PM: AM 15. JANUAR EINSCHALTEN UND DIE EUROPEAN FINALS VON TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX ONLINE MITVERFOLGEN (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Düsseldorf, 13. Januar 2021 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass die besten professionellen Teams der European League 2020 Season von Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®: Siege in den European Finals zwischen dem 15. Januar und dem 17. Januar antreten werden. Aus Gesundheits- und Sicherheitsgründen wird das Turnier vollständig online stattfinden.

Die European Finals beenden die European League 2020 Season. Die Top-Vier-Organisationen des Turniers kämpfen um den Titel des European Champions, während ein European Challenger League-Team in einem Aufstiegs-Match für die nächste regionale Saison um die Qualifikation der kompetitiven Liga spielt.

Die Semi-Finals und die Matches für den dritten Platz der European League werden im Best-of-Three gespielt. Das Challenger League Final, das Aufstiegs-Match und das European League Grand Final werden im Best-of-Five ausgetragen.

Der komplette Ablauf:

In diesem Turnier kämpfen die Teilnehmer um die regionale Krone, sowie um einen Anteil am Gesamtpreispool von 100.000 US-Dollar. Alle Details zum Turnier gibt es hier: http://www.rainbow6.com/EUFinals2021

Die European League Finals und das Aufstiegs-Match kann online auf Twitch und YouTube angeschaut werden.

About the Rainbow Six Esports global program

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. Each regional league ties into a coherent global program, one unique race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on a new and in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition. A notable exception to the global structure will be the first Season of 2020. As the transition and sunset of the legacy Pro League program, this year will shorten the program to only 2 stages with two Six Majors this year.