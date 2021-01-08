PM: AM 9. JANUAR EINSCHALTEN UND TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX® APAC FINALS ONLINE MITSCHAUEN (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 7. Januar 2020 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass die besten Profi-Teams der Season 2020 der Asia-Pacific-League von Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege in den APAC Finals antreten werden und somit die regionale League 2020 beenden. Diese wird zwischen dem 9. und 10. Januar vollendet. Aus Gesundheits- und Sicherheitsgründen wurde das Turnier vollständig auf ein Online-Format ausgerichtet und an die Struktur der Regionen angepasst.

Die beiden Top-Organisationen der Oceanic Nationals, South Asian Nationals und Asia-Pacific North Division treten jeweils in einem eigenen finalen Match an. Dieses wird im Best-of-Three gespielt und bestimmt somit das beste Team der jeweiligen Liga:

In diesem Turnier kämpfen die Teilnehmer um die Krone ihrer jeweiligen Liga, sowie um einen Anteil am Gesamtpreispool von 50.000 US-Dollar. Alle Details zum Turnier gibt es hier: http://www.rainbow6.com/APACFinals2021

Die Asia-Pacific APAC Finals können online auf Twitch und YouTube angeschaut werden.

Alle Konversationen rund um Asia-Pacific Finals gibt es auf Twitter unter twitter.com/R6esports und twitter.com/R6esportsAPAC unter #R6APACL oder auf Instragram.

About the Rainbow Six Esports global program

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. Each regional league ties into a coherent global program, one unique race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on a new and in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition. A notable exception to the global structure will be the first Season of 2020. As the transition and sunset of the legacy Pro League program, this year will shorten the program to only 2 stages with two Six Majors this year.