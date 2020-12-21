PM: Hunt: Showdown Wins Best Online Experience Award (Crytek)

21. Dezember 2020 - 17:15
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Hunt: Showdown has won the Best Online Experience Award at The Game Awards 2020, hosted by PlayStation Universe. Commenting on the award, PlayStation Universe said: “Blending deep progression systems across hundreds of hours of play and the sort of fist-chewing terror which you’d think would only be available in a single-player game, Hunt: Showdown excels as a boundlessly innovative and deserving choice for our best online multiplayer experience of the year.” The award comes after a year in which Hunt has received 11 major updates to the game and rolled out new live events.  

“We’d like to thank the Hunt: Showdown community for their passion for the game and all of their invaluable feedback,” said Fatih Özbayram, Senior Producer at Crytek. “I would also like to congratulate the development team at Crytek, who work tirelessly to make Hunt the best it can be. It’s been an exceptional year for Hunt, and we have exciting plans for the game in 2021.”

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Players can find out more about the game by visiting www.huntshowdown.com.

About Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person bounty hunting game that packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. Set in Louisiana in 1895, the game boasts a mixture of PvP and PvE elements that creates a uniquely tense experience. It’s not just the creatures who are a threat—it’s every Hunter on the map. In the classic game mode, a match of Hunt pits 12 players—playing solo or in teams of two or teams of three —against each other as they race to take out gruesome beasts for a bounty they must collect and get off of the map, while Hunt’s quickplay mode offers a shorter match for solo players to scavenge for weapons as they compete for a diminishing pool of bounty. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost everything.Hunt is available now on Steam. For more information, visit www.huntshowdown.com.

