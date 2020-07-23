PM: Crysis Remastered Patches for PC and Nintendo Switch (Crytek)

PC Switch XOne PS4

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

On December 16, the sixth patch for the Nintendo Switch edition of Crysis Remastered addedParallax Occlusion Mapping (POM), an advanced visual feature for improved graphics, and increased the game‘s dynamic resolution from 720p to 900p in docked mode. The update also added motion blur toggle option and deliver multiple performance improvements and fixes.

“We’re always listening to the Crysis community, and bringing the Ascension level to PC is a result of their feedback. In a future update, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 editions of the game will receive the classic level too,” said Steffen Halbig, Project Lead. “From today, PC players will benefit from a range of performance improvements that make the game play and look even better, alongside bug fixes. We’re also pleased to bring Nintendo Switch players Parallax Occlusion Mapping and 900p resolution for docked mode, making the game shine even more on the platform. We appreciate everyone’s feedback, and we will continue working to enhance Crysis Remastered as we go forward.”

Crysis Remastered is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. In the game, players confront an alien invasion, equipped with a powerful Nanosuit which provides strength, armor, speed, and cloaking abilities. Gamers carve their own path of destruction through an open world, driving vehicles, destroying obstacles, and dispatching enemies with an armory of modular weaponry on ever-changing battlefields.

For more information, visit www.crysis.com.