PM: JUST DANCE® 2021 FEIERT K-POP MIT EINER PARTNERSCHAFT MIT K/DA. NEUER SONG IST NUN VERFÜGBAR. (Ubisoft News)

Switch XOne Xbox X PS4 PS5

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 25. November 2020 – Ubisoft® gab heute die Veröffentlichung von „DRUM GO DUM“ von K/DA, der virtuellen Pop-Supergroup mit Ahri, Kai'Sa, Evelynn und Akali aus League of Legends von Riot Games, in Just Dance® 2021 bekannt. „DRUM GO DUM“ mit Aluna, Wolftyla und Bekuh BOOM wird in Just Dance 2021 drei Monate lang kostenlos zur Verfügung stehen, bevor es zu einer exklusiven Map für alle Abonnenten von Just Dance Unlimited* wird**. Der Trailer zur Partnerschaft ist hier zu finden:

„Wir freuen uns sehr, mit dem Musikphänomen K/DA zusammenzuarbeiten, um „DRUM GO DUM“ in diesem Jahr zu Just Dance zu bringen“, sagt Matthew Tomkinson, Creative Director. „Die Map wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Kreativteam von K/DA erstellt, wobei die offizielle Choreografie und das Design von K/DA integriert wurden, um die perfekte Hommage an den Tanztrack der Gruppe aus ihrer EP „ALL OUT“ zu produzieren. Wir sind mit dem Endergebnis sehr zufrieden und können es kaum erwarten, der Just Dance-Community diesen Track endlich zu zeigen!“

Das offizielle Concept Video zu “DRUM GO DUM“ ist hier verfügbar:

Just Dance 2021 ist ab sofort für die Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One und Stadia erhältlich.

Demo zu Just Dance 2021: Ab sofort ist zudem eine Demo verfügbar, dank der jeder kostenlos das neue Just Dance 2021 mit zwei Songs ausprobieren kann: Rain On Me von Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande und Paca Dance von der Just Dance Band.

Ein Video zur Demo gibt es unter hier:

Weitere Informationen zu Just Dance 2021, der Just Dance Controller App oder Just Dance Unlimited gibt es unter justdancegame.com Folge Just Dance auf Twitter@justdancegamemit dem Hashtag #JustDance2021 oder auf Instagram@justdance_desowie Tik Tok @justdance_de

*Just Dance Unlimited ist ein zusätzlicher Abonnementdienst, der über Just Dance 2017, Just Dance 2018, Just Dance 2019, Just Dance 2020 und Just Dance 2021 verfügbar ist. ** NEW SONG AVAILABLE IN JUST DANCE 2021 VIA TITLE UPDATE DOWNLOAD AND PLAYABLE UNTIL FEBRUARY 25, 2021, AT WHICH POINT THE SONG WILL NO LONGER BE PLAYABLE IN JD21, BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE VIA THE JUST DANCE UNLIMITED PAID SUBSCRIPTION FOR ALL JUST DANCE 2021 OWNERS. JUST DANCE UNLIMITED REQUIRES INTERNET ACCESS, UBISOFT ACCOUNT REGISTRATION AND SUBSCRIPTION FEE. CANCEL ANYTIME. TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY, INCLUDING AGE AND TERRITORIAL RESTRICTIONS. AFTER TRIAL, IF ANY, CONTINUED ACCESS TO JUST DANCE UNLIMITED REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION FEE ABOUT RIOT GAMES Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV, and more. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” “25 Best Companies to Work in Technology,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials,” and “50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.”