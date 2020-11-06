PM: Put Googly Eyes on It! (Handy Games)

6. November 2020 - 13:00 — vor 3 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Karlstad, Sweden / Giebelstadt, Germany / Köln, Germany, November 6th, 2020:
Imagine a magical factory, appearing right in your living room. A carefully planned masterpiece, where diligent workers throw together anything customers want. Rubber ducks and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters, and other wonderful goods can be created from many different materials and sold for hard cash – cash you invest right back into your factory to get more machines, more workers and grow your business.
In Little Big Workshop you become a factory tycoon and with the power of Google Stadia, you may take your workers with you wherever you go!

Real factories - made FUN

You are the Big Boss and it’s time to take charge of your very own tabletop factory. Organize the factory floor, manage your workers, purchase machinery, and design efficient production lines - all within the time-limit and to your client's satisfaction!

An open-ended sandbox-experience

Take it easy, it’s a sandbox-experience where you think, ponder and poke at things until you get it to work the way you’d like. Supply products to clients and an ever-changing market, as you produce over 50 unique product types, built from multiple parts and pieces - all of which can be created with different materials and production methods. No two factories should ever look the same.

Tiny hands, big dreams

Start out with just a small workshop and expand to a desk-filling factory. Unlock ever fancier machines, add even more production methods, and most of all, more room. Soon enough you’ll be running multiple production lines, producing hundreds of advanced products each day, and watching with joy as your cute workers do the actual work.

Features:

Little Big Workshop is developed by Mirage Game Studios in Karlstadt, Sweden. It was ported on Google Stadia by Massive Miniteam in Cologne, Germany. The game is published by HandyGames in Giebelstadt, Germany, and is available now for Google Stadia!

About Mirage Game Studios
Mirage Game Studios is a game development company located in sunny Karlstad, Sweden. The company was founded by four avid gamers with roots in the area in collaboration with THQ Nordic during fall of 2016. The team, as well as the game, has grown quite a bit since then, both in scope and capabilities. It currently consists of seven people, a merry mix of game enthusiasts from different walks of life.

About Massive Miniteam
Founded in 2017, Massive Miniteam is an experienced group of game developers and designers who have worked on games that have been released on Steam, PS4 / PSVR, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Vive, Oculus Rift, and Gear VR.

