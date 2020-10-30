PM: DAS EUROPEAN NOVEMBER SIX MAJOR STARTET AM 6. NOVEMBER (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 30. Oktober 2020 – Ubisoft® gab bekannt, dass die vier besten Profiteams aus Stage 2 der Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege European League in einem Double Elimination-Bracket online beim European November Six Major gegeneinander antreten werden:

Das Turnier findet zwischen dem 6. und 8. November 2020 statt und entscheidet, wer von den Teilnehmern sich zum einen nach zahlreichen Spielen die europäische Krone und zum anderen am Ende den größten Teil des Preispools von 125.000 Dollar sichert.

Das European November Six Major kann an den folgenden Terminen auf Twitch und YouTube gefunden werden:

Das Halbfinale wird, neben den Winner und Losers Bracket, im Best-of-three-Format gespielt. Das große Finale wird wiederum im Best-of-five-Format ausgetragen.

Fans, die sich die Streams auf Twitch anschauen, erhalten, gemäß der Six Major-Tradition, In-Game-Charms, die über Twitch Drops erhältlich sind. Insgesamt gibt es sechs Stufen der exklusiven Talismane. Weitere Details gibt es unter: rainbow6.com/EUNovemberSixMajor

Für weitere Infos, sowie interessante Konversationen über das European November Major gibt es auf Twitter unter twitter.com/R6esports und twitter.com/R6esportsEU und unter #SixMajor, sowie auf instagram.com/R6Esports

