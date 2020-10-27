PM: TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: FANS KÖNNEN TEIL DES NOVEMBER MAJORS WERDEN (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf,27.Oktober2020–Ubisoft®kündigteheute an,dass alleFans vonTomClancy’sRainbow Six®Siegewährend desNovember Six Majorsdurchein speziell entworfenesFanmosaik in der Lage sein werden, ihre Unterstützung für ihre Lieblings-E-Sportmannschaften zu zeigen.Diese Kreation, die während derVeranstaltung über Streaming-Diensteund soziale Medien verbreitet wird, bietet den Fans die Möglichkeit,sich in der Show zu verewigenund dabei sicher zu Hause zu bleiben.

DiesesFanmosaik ist eine neue Errungenschaft fürdenRainbow Six E-Sport. Zum ersten Mal kann unsereCommunityihre Bilder einsenden, um im Hintergrund eines Rainbow Six E-Sports Streams, demAsia-Pacific November Six Major, das vom 25. bis 29. November 2020 stattfinden wird,sichtbarzu werden.

Alle E-Sport-Fans, die teilnehmen möchten, müssen nur ihre Bilder an Ubisoft schicken und sich dabei an die Richtlinien halten, die im entsprechenden Blog-Posting unterrainbow6.com/majorfanmosaicgefunden werden können.

About the Rainbow Six Esports

global programTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. Each regional league ties into a coherent global program, one unique race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on a new and in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition. A notable exception to the global structure will be the first Season of 2020. As the transition and sunset of the legacy Pro League program, this year will shorten the program to only 2 stages with two Six Majors this year.

To learn more about Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Esports, please visithttps://www.rainbow6.com and follow us athttps://twitter.com/R6esportsandhttps://instagram.com/R6esports.