PM: Could a Suspicious Case Be Solved by Chickens? (Handy Games)

Eger, Hungary/Giebelstadt, Germany, October 20th, 2020: Sonny Featherland and Marty MacChicken, aka the “Chicken Police”, once a legendary detective-duo - now a washed-up wreck and a wannabe star-detective. But things are about to change when a mysterious case comes along, getting weirder by the hour and more dangerous than anything the two have faced before.

Chicken Police is developed by The Wild Gentlemen in Hungary. The game is published by HandyGames in Giebelstadt, Germany, and will be available for 19,99 ( EUR / USD / GBP ) starting November 5th on Steam, Xbox One and Playstation 4. Coming soon to Nintendo Switch.

About Chicken Police

Chicken Police is a story- and dialogue-heavy game combining elements of the visual novel and classic adventure genres. There will be more than 30 characters to talk to, with some requiring you to apply fierce interrogation tactics. Collect tons of clues, evidence and sensitive personal information from the shady characters of Clawville to be used ruthlessly against them!

About the developers “The Wild Gentlemen”

"The Wild Gentlemen" are an independent game studio, working on their artistic game: Chicken Police, the "Orwellesque Buddycop Noir Adventure". The team is based in Hungary and consists of six core members and four part-time contributors. Some team members have worked on projects like The Witcher 3, Call of Duty WWII, Warhammer: Mark of Chaos, the Crysis series, Haegemonia or Ryse: Son of Rome. While individually, most of them have been active members of the games industry for over a decade, Chicken Police is their first joint project.

