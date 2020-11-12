PM: JUST DANCE® 2021 ERSCHEINT FÜR PLAYSTATION®5 UND XBOX SERIES X|S AM 24. NOVEMBER (Ubisoft News)

Switch XOne Xbox X PS4 PS5

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 15. Oktober 2020 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass Just Dance®2021 am 24. November 2020 für Xbox Series X|S und PlayStation®5 erscheinen wird. Die PlayStation®4-Version von Just Dance 2021 ist auf PlayStation®5* abwärtskompatibel. Spieler, die Just Dance 2021 für Xbox One erwerben, können das Spiel ohne zusätzliche Kosten als Xbox Series X|S-Version herunterladen. Just Dance 2021 erscheint am 12. November 2020 für Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, Xbox One und Stadia™. Um Spielern vielfältige Tanzmöglichkeiten zu bieten, umfasst das Spiel 40 neue Songs, einen neuen Quickplay-Modus sowie einen verbesserten World Dance Floor. Außerdem kehren die beliebtesten Spielmodi von Just Dance zurück, darunter der Kids- und Koop-Modus sowie Just Dance® Unlimited. Die auf allen Plattformen verfügbare Just Dance® Controller-App macht das Spiel für Besitzer der aktuellen und nächsten Generation zugänglicher. Sie verfügt über eine Telefon-Scoring-Technologie, mit der bis zu sechs Spieler ohne zusätzliches Zubehör tanzen können und die für iOS und Android™ kostenlos erhältlich ist. Die neuesten Informationen zu Just Dance 2021, der Just Dance Controller App oder Just Dance Unlimited gibt es unter justdancegame.com

Folge auf Twitter @justdancegame mit dem Hashtag #JustDance2021 oder auf Instagram @justdance_de * PS4-Disc-basierte Spiele erfordern ein Laufwerk und können nicht mit der PS5 Digital Edition gespielt werden.

About Just Dance 2021 Just Dance 2021 will be available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4, the Xbox One family of devices and Stadia on November 12th, and on next-gen consoles on November 24th. Each copy includes a free one-month trial of Just Dance Unlimited, which automatically updates to include the latest content. Just Dance Unlimited allows owners to access more than 550 songs and additional newcontentimplemented all year long, including four massive updates dedicated to specific themes to celebrate iconic moments throughout the year.

About Just Dance Controller App Available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 and the Xbox One family of devices, the free Just Dance Controller App makes the game more accessible for current-gen owners with its phone scoring technology that allows players to dance without any additional accessories like cameras. It is available for free on iOS and Android.