PM: BRAWLHALLA: MICHONNE, RICK GRIMES UND DARYL DIXON AUS AMCS THE WALKING DEAD, SIND AB SOFORT ALS EPIC CROSSOVERS VERFÜGBAR (Ubisoft News)

Düsseldorf, 14. Oktober 2020 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass Michonne, Rick Grimes und Daryl Dixon aus AMCs The Walking Dead® ab sofort in dem Kampfspiel Brawlhalla als Epic Crossovers verfügbar sind. Von heute bis zum 28. Oktober startet außerdem ein neues In-Game-Event, in dem die Spieler und ihre Freunde endlose Wellen von Walkern so lange wie möglich abwehren müssen. Das In-Game Event bringt außerdem eine neue Karte, die vom Gefängnis aus Staffel 3 und 4 von The Walking Dead inspiriert wurde, sowie ein neues Podium “vergangene Tage“ und den neuen KO-Effekt “Walker-Attacke“.

Der Trailer zum neuen Epic Crossover kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit.

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden und steht ebenfalls zum Direktdownload bereit.

Die drei neuen The Walking Dead Epic Crossovers:

Die Epic Crossovers sind für jeweils 300 Mammoth Münzen über den In-Game Store erhältlich. Alle Items, Epic Crossovers, Spielmodi und Maps können immer noch nach dem Ende des Events gekauft und gespielt werden.

Brawlhalla wurde von Blue Mammoth entwickelt und ist ein Free-to-Play Plattform-Kampfspiel. Es führt die Spieler in einen Kampf um Ruhm und Ehre in den Hallen von Walhalla. Die Spieler können aus über 50 einzigartigen Charakteren wählen und im Einzel- oder Koop-Modus online und lokal gegen andere Spieler antreten. Brawlhalla unterstützt plattformübergreifendes Spielen zwischen Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PC, iOS- und Android-Geräten. Die Spieler können alle Online-Matchmaking-Aktivitäten gemeinsam spielen und individuell anpassen.

