PM: DAS UNO® VIDEOSPIEL IST JETZT AUF STADIA VERFÜGBAR (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 15. September 2020 – Ubisoft® und Mattel gaben heute bekannt, dass das UNO® Videospiel, basierend auf dem bekanntesten Kartenspiel der Welt*, ab jetzt für Stadia erhältlich ist. Der Trailer zu UNO Stadia kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden und steht ebenfalls zum Direktdownload bereit. Mit Stadia erleben die Spieler aufregende Besonderheiten, die die UNO® Wettkämpfe auf eine neue Stufe bringen. Durch verschiedenste Hausregeln wird sichergestellt, dass nie dasselbe Spiel nochmal gespielt wird. Die Spieler können online oder lokal bis zu drei Freunde zu einem klassischen Spiel herausfordern oder sich mit einem weiteren Spieler zusammenschließen im 2vs2-Modus. Das Spiel erscheint mit verschiedensten Themen und DLCs mit exklusiven Spezial-Karten für noch mehr Spaß. Die Spieler können das eiskalte Brett des Winter-Theme erleben, sich mit dem Rabbids-, Rayman- und Just Dance 2017 DLC aufrütteln lassen oder das ganze Spiel mit dem neusten DLC UNO FLIP! ™ auf den Kopf stellen. Das Inhalte Winter-Theme und Rabbids DLC sind kostenlos verfügbar, während die DLCs für Rayman, Just Dance 2017 und UNO FLIP! ™ separat oder im Paket in der Ultimate Edition gekauft werden können.

About Mattel Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

UNO® and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. ©2020 Mattel. Game software © 2016–2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Just Dance, Rabbids, Rayman, the character of Rayman, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Stadia, the S logo, and related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.

