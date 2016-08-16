PM: DAS UNO® VIDEOSPIEL IST JETZT AUF STADIA VERFÜGBAR (Ubisoft News)

PC Switch XOne PS4

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 15. September 2020 – Ubisoft® und Mattel gaben heute bekannt, dass das UNO® Videospiel, basierend auf dem bekanntesten Kartenspiel der Welt*, ab jetzt für Stadia erhältlich ist. Der Trailer zu UNO Stadia kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit.

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden und steht ebenfalls zum Direktdownload bereit. Mit Stadia erleben die Spieler aufregende Besonderheiten, die die UNO® Wettkämpfe auf eine neue Stufe bringen. Durch verschiedenste Hausregeln wird sichergestellt, dass nie dasselbe Spiel nochmal gespielt wird. Die Spieler können online oder lokal bis zu drei Freunde zu einem klassischen Spiel herausfordern oder sich mit einem weiteren Spieler zusammenschließen im 2vs2-Modus. Das Spiel erscheint mit verschiedensten Themen und DLCs mit exklusiven Spezial-Karten für noch mehr Spaß. Die Spieler können das eiskalte Brett des Winter-Theme erleben, sich mit dem Rabbids-, Rayman- und Just Dance 2017 DLC aufrütteln lassen oder das ganze Spiel mit dem neusten DLC UNO FLIP! ™ auf den Kopf stellen. Das Inhalte Winter-Theme und Rabbids DLC sind kostenlos verfügbar, während die DLCs für Rayman, Just Dance 2017 und UNO FLIP! ™ separat oder im Paket in der Ultimate Edition gekauft werden können.

