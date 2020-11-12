PM: JUST DANCE 2021 NEUN NEUE SONGS ENTHÜLLT (Ubisoft News)

Switch XOne Xbox X PS4 PS5

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 10. September 2020 – Ubisoft® gab heute neun neue Songs für Just Dance 2021, dem neuesten Teil der Nummer 1 Musik-Videospielreihe*, bekannt. Außerdem ist Season 4 Showtime für Just Dance 2020 ab sofort verfügbar. Just Dance 2021 erscheint am 12. November 2020 für Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, für die Xbox One-Gerätefamile sowie für Stadia. Das Spiel wird ebenfalls für PlayStation®5 und Xbox Serie X | S erscheinen, sobald diese veröffentlicht werden.

Ein erster Trailer kann hier gefunden werden:

Die neuesten, bestätigten Songs für Just Dance 2021 sind:

Ab heute können Just Dance 2020 Spieler mit einem Just Dance Unlimited Abonnement oder einem aktiven Testzugang über Just Dance 2020 den neuen Just Dance 2021 Song “Without Me“ von Eminem vorab ausprobieren. Das Angebot gilt für eine Woche.

Ebenfalls ab heute verfügbar ist die Season 4 Showtime von Just Dance 2020. Sie bietet eine spektakuläre neue Welt inspiriert von Musicals und dem Broadway, wo Glanz und Gloria die Bühne dominieren. It`s Showtime bringt zwei neue Events für die Spieler: Die Party (10. – 24. September) und die Gala (15. Oktober bis 5. November). Diese Events sind für alle Just Dance 2020 Spieler auf Nintendo Switch, der Xbox One-Gerätefamilie, PlayStation 4 und Stadia verfügbar.

Die neuesten News zu Just Dance 2021, Just Dance 2020 oder Just Dance Unlimited gibt es unter: justdancegame.com

Derzeit läuft im Ubisoft Store der Forward Sale. Noch bis zum 21. September um 17 Uhr können Besucher Rabatte von bis zu 75 % auf ausgewählte Titel erhalten. Mehr unter: https://ubi.li/Y3PaP

*Quelle: NPD, GfK & GSD – August 2017

About Just Dance 2020 Just Dance 2020 is available on Nintendo Switch, Wii, Xbox One, PS4 and Google Stadia. Each copy includes a free one-month trial of Just Dance Unlimited, which will be automatically updated to include the latest content. Just Dance Unlimited allows owners access to more than 500 songs and additional newcontentimplemented all year long, including four massive updates dedicated to specific themes to celebrate iconic moments throughout the year.

About Just Dance Controller App Available on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, the free Just Dance Controller App makes the game more accessible for current-gen owners with its phone scoring technology that allows players to dance without any additional accessories like cameras, available for free on iOS and Android.

© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.