PM: It's good to be bad! (Handy Games)

Karlstad, Sweden / Giebelstadt, Germany, September 3rd, 2020: Building your own factory is awesome! Watch it grow and thrive as you dominate your competitors with your wholesome product line of garden gnomes, toy ducks, and sleds. Follow your happy workers with a smile as they are stocking your warehouse shelves. Revel in the dream of creating a peaceful and fair business right there on your table. What an idyllic experience…

…perhaps a bit too idyllic. You’ve done it the nice way, now it’s time to embrace the dark side! Join your previous Nemesis Bladh and make a business out of sabotage, interference, and destruction. Run your factory like a supervillain and make your competition pay for their simple-minded fairplay. There is something deeply satisfying about being evil every once in a while.

"Little Big Workshop - The Evil DLC" will be coming to Steam soon. Stay tuned for more details!

About Mirage Game Studios

Mirage Game Studios is a game development company located in sunny Karlstad, Sweden.The company was founded by four avid gamers with roots in the area during fall of 2016 in collaboration with THQ Nordic. The team as well as the game has grown quite a bit since then, both in scope and capabilities. It currently consists of seven people, a merry mix of game enthusiasts from different walks of life.

