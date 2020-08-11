PM: HYPER SCAPE: NEUER MODUS BRINGT FRAKTIONSKRIEGE NACH NEO-ARCADIA (Ubisoft News)

PC XOne PS4

Düsseldorf, 18. August 2020 – Ubisoft® kündigte heute einen neuen Modus für Season 1: "Das oberste Prinzip" in Hyper Scape® an, den Fraktionskrieg. In diesem Modus kämpfen 100 Spieler, unterteilt in vier Fraktionen in den typischen 3-er Squads gegeneinander an, bis nur noch eine Fraktion übrig bleibt.

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden.

Hyper Scape ist ein urbaner, fast-paced F2P Battle Royale, der von Ubisoft Montreal entwickelt wurde. In der virtuellen Stadt Neo-Arcadia treten bis zu 100 Spieler gegeneinander an, um Champion des Hyper Scape zu werden. Hyper Scape bringt frischen Wind in das Battle Royale-Genre und ist eine rasante Erfahrung, die innovative Spielmechaniken wie Hacks, Fusion, Zerfall, den Showdown und viele andere mit sich bringt. Durch Hyper Scape Crowncast, eine Twitch-Erweiterung, die in Zusammenarbeit mit Twitch entwickelt wurde, bietet Hyper Scape ein einzigartiges Zuschauerlebnis sowie auch neue Tools für Streamer zur Interaktion mit ihrer Community. Hyper Scape ist bereits verfügbar für PC, Xbox One und PS4 und wird in zweimonatigen Seasons stets neuen Content liefern.

AboutHyper Scape Hyper Scape is an urban, fast-paced, free-to-play battle royale game developed by Ubisoft Montreal. Set in the virtual city of Neo-Arcadia, up to 100 players face each other to become champion of the Hyper Scape. Bringing a fresh take on the battle royale genre, Hyper Scape is a fast-paced experience that introduces innovative gameplay mechanics such as Hacks, the Fusion, the Decay, the Showdown and many others. Through Hyper Scape Crowncast, a Twitch extension developed in partnership with Twitch, Hyper Scape offers a unique viewing experience, but also offers new tools for streamers to interact with their community. Hyper Scape is currently in a closed technical test and is scheduled to release on consoles and PC.