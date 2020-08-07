PM: ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA - VERÖFFENTLICHUNG DES TITELSONGS MIT CINEMATIC TRAILER UND NEUER EP (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 7. August 2020 – Ubisoft® feierte heute die Veröffentlichung des Titelsongs von Assassin’s Creed Valhalla mit einem Cinematic Trailer. Ein Remix des Songs begleitet Eivor bei der Schlacht gegen König Aelfreds sächsische Heer. Der Titelsong wurde von Sarah Schachner, Jesper Kyd und Einar Selvik komponiert und dient als Eröffnungstitel der EP „The Ravens Saga“.

Der Cinematic Trailer kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit.

Die EP enthält sieben Songs mit Originalkompositionen von Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner und zwei Originalsongs von Einar Selvik und ist das zweite Album des Soundtracks von Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Die EP kann ab sofort auf Spotify angehört und auf iTunes erworben werden.Hier die komplette Songliste der EP „The Ravens Saga“:

„Wir wollten den Hörer mit der Atmosphäre des Titels unmittelbar in eine andere Zeit und an einen anderen Ort entführen. Ein Ort voller Geheimnisse und Ungewissheit. Es spielen nordische Instrumente, jedoch auf eine eher moderne Art und Weise. Der Titel repräsentiert Eivors Abenteuer, sowie die Hoffnung der Wikinger auf ein besseres Leben, während sie sich weiter in die südlichen Regionen der Angelsachsen begeben“, sagt Sarah Schachner zur Komposition des Titelsongs.

„Wir wollen Eivors Reise hervorheben, die Motivation und das Band zur Familie unterstreichen. Eivor ist auf der Suche nach etwas, und diese Sehnsucht, es zu finden und zu lösen, ist ein Schlüsselelement, das sich in der Melodie und der Stimmung widerspiegelt“, fügt Jesper Kyd hinzu.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wird von Ubisoft Montreal* entwickelt und lädt die Spieler zu einem epischen Abenteuer ein, in dem sie die Geschichte von Eivor entdecken, einem gefürchteten Wikinger, aufgewachsen mit Legenden von Schlachten und Ruhm. In einem mitreißenden Wikinger-Erlebnis erkunden Spieler eine mysteriöse, aber auch wunderschöne offene Spielwelt vor der brutalen Kulisse von England in seinem dunkelsten Zeitalter. Dank zahlreicher neuer Features plündern und brandschatzen Spieler, lassen ihre Siedlungen wachsen und weiten ihre politische Macht stetig aus, um sich einen Platz unter den Göttern Walhallas zu verdienen. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wird am 17. November 2020 weltweit für Xbox One, PlayStation®4, Stadia und auf Windows PC, exklusiv im Epic Game Store und Ubisoft Store, veröffentlicht. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wird auf Xbox Series X und PlayStation®5 erscheinen, sobald die Konsolen auf den Markt kommen.

Die EP „The Ravens Saga“ kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden: https://smarturl.it/ACV-EP2

Bei iTunes vorbestellen unter: https://music.apple.com/us/album/assassins-creed-valhalla-ravens-saga-original-soundtrack/1525641394

*Beteiligte Studios sind Ubisoft Sofia, Ubisoft Singapur, Ubisoft Montpellier, Ubisoft Barcelona, Ubisoft Kiew, Ubisoft Bordeaux, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Chengdu, Ubisoft Philippinen, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Bukarest, Ubisoft Pune, mit zusätzlicher Unterstützung durch den externen Partner Sperasoft.

About Jesper Kyd

BAFTA award-winning Danish composer Jesper Kyd is one of the most celebrated composers in video games, renowned for his experimental approach to crafting unique soundtracks and creating iconic music for blockbuster video game franchises including ASSASSIN’S CREED, BORDERLANDS, DARKSIDERS, HITMAN and STATE OF DECAY. Constantly pushing musical boundaries and transcending genre expectations, Kyd’s recent releases include BORDERLANDS 3, STATE OF DECAY 2, WARHAMMER: VERMINTIDE 2 and the internationally acclaimed dark fantasy film TUMBBAD on Amazon Prime.

His film and television scores also include the #1 Chinese box office fantasy action adventure CHRONICLES OF THE GHOSTLY TRIBE, based on the best-selling novel ‘Ghost Blows Out The Light’, and the SyFy TV anthology series METAL HURLANT CHRONICLES based on the ‘Metal Hurlant’ graphic novels (‘Heavy Metal’ in the US).

Kyd has received top honors for Best Original Score from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Critics Choice Film Awards, Hollywood Music in Media Awards, Game Audio Network Guild as well as nominations from Billboard, CNN, MTV Video Music Awards and Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences. Recently he was honored with the Nile Rodgers Global Creators Award for his innovative and unique body of work, joining the esteemed ranks of entertainment industry luminaries Spike Lee and Tony Visconti.

His music is regularly performed in concerts and festivals by orchestras worldwide including the Krakow Film Music Festival, WDR Symphony, Danish National Symphony, Symphony of the Shadows at Game Music Festival Poland, Video Games Live, Game On! Symphonic Concerts and the Assassin’s Creed Symphony World Tour.

About Sarah Schachner

“Sarah Schachner creates music for worlds at the edges of our imagination.” - Electronic Musician

Sarah Schachner is an American composer based in Los Angeles. Combining her dynamic talents as an accomplished multi-instrumentalist and synth artist, Schachner has emerged as a bold new force in film and video games scoring blockbuster titles such as ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Assassin’s Creed’. Her diverse musical background has given her a unique approach, flowing naturally between the experimental and the classic. She often blends authentic folk string instruments with analog synths, electronic production, and orchestra.

Hailed as “A rising star in the soundtrack world” (Game Informer), Sarah’s evocative time-travelling and intergalactic cinematic scores span multiple genres, from the ancient Egyptian mysticism of Assassin’s Creed Origins to the futuristic sci-fi world of Anthem, and back to the present day with Infinity Ward’s highly acclaimed ‘Modern Warfare’. She performed her alien-esque vocoder themes of Anthem live at the 2018 Game Awards.

Recent credits include: Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), Anthem (2018), Assassin’s Creed Origins (2017), Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Chef’s Table (Netflix), NASA Cassini Finale Music Project.

About Einar Selvik

Einar Selvik is a Norwegian composer, and the main musician and founder of the Norwegian musical constellation Wardruna, a project renowned for their innovative and genre-creating renditions of older Nordic traditions. By using the oldest Nordic instruments, poetry and poetic metres in a contemporary soundscape, Einar has managed to merge the scholarly with the pop-cultural, reaching audiences world-wide and stretching the limitations of musical genres. Einar has lectured about his work with historical music in Universities such as Oxford, Denver, Reykjavik, and Bergen; and his work is used to exemplify how music might have been executed in earlier times in Scandinavia by Top international scholars on Old Norse studies.

Einar and Wardruna have contributed extensively on the soundtrack and music for History Channel´s TV-series VIKINGS, where he also appeared in two episodes as a singer. The massive musical contributions to the show have exposed their music to a broad audience worldwide. Since then, they have performed sold out shows worldwide, including major festival headline appearances (Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Hellfest, Summer Breeze, Roadburn, Rock oz Arenes, Rock the Coast and many more). Wardruna has previously charted in both Germany and the UK and topped the North American Billboard World-music chart for several consecutive weeks.

Einar was recently awarded the EGIL STORBEKKEN´S MUSIC PRIZE 2020. The prize is a national honorary award that was created in memory of the Norwegian musician, composer and cultural bearer Egil Storbekken. It can be given to people who have made an extraordinary effort in various work with Norwegian folk music, and especially the older folk instruments.

About Assassin’s Creed

Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 140 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records works with the most respected, award-winning artists and composers such as Jonny Greenwood, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, Daniel Lanois, PJ Harvey, Nicholas Britell, Danny Elfman, Clint Mansell, Cliff Martinez, James Horner, Thomas Newman, John Powell, Mark Isham, Graeme Revell, Rolfe Kent, Gustavo Santaolalla, Philip Glass, Dario Marianelli, Mark Mothersbaugh, Christophe Beck, Christopher Young, Rachel Portman, and Marco Beltrami.

Recent Lakeshore Records titles include the Apple TV+ flagship launch series The Morning Show composed by Carter Burwell, Randy Newman’s Marriage Story, and Red Dead Redemption 2 featuring music by Daniel Lanois, Willie Nelson, D’Angelo, Rhiannon Giddens, Josh Homme, and Rocco DeLuca.

For more information, visit: www.lakeshorerecords.com

