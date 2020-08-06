PM: BRAWLHALLA, DAS FREE-TO-PLAY-GAME, IST NUN AUF MOBILGERÄTEN VERFÜGBAR (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 6. August 2020 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass Brawlhalla, das kostenlose Plattform Kampfspiel, im App Store für iPhones und bei Google Play für Android-Geräte ab jetzt verfügbar ist und Cross-Play-Unterstützung bietet, um mit mehr als 40 Millionen Spielern auf Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 4, der Xbox One-Gerätefamilie einschließlich der Xbox One X und Windows PC spielen zu können. Jeder Spieler, der sich in den ersten zwei Wochen nach der Veröffentlichung auf einer dieser Plattformen einloggt, erhält einen kostenlose Skin.

Der Trailer zum Mobile-Launch kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit.

Von Beginn an können Mobile-Spieler in Brawlhalla ihre Touchscreen Kontroll-Schemen frei gestalten und einen Kontroller benutzen, um präzise Kombos im Echtzeitkampf zu erzielen.

Mit einer Auswahl von bisher 50 einzigartigen Legenden, wie die neuste Legende Jaeyun, können sich Spieler offline oder online in über 10 Spielmodi für bis zu 8 Spielern in ein Match werfen. Zusätzlich zu diesen Legenden haben Spieler die Möglichkeit als epische Crossover Charaktere wie Finn und Jake von Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time und Aliens wie Diamondhead, Four Arms und Heatblast von Cartoon Network’s Ben 10 zu spielen.

Weitere Informationen zu Brawlhalla gibt es unter www.brawlhalla.com

Aktuelle Neuigkeiten zu Brawlhalla und andere Ubisoft Spiele, findet man unter news.ubisoft.com.

