PM: Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q1 FY21 Financial Results (Electronic Arts)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“This was an extraordinary quarter, and we’re deeply proud of everything our teams at Electronic Arts are doing for our players and communities,” said CEO Andrew Wilson. “We launched new games, deeply engaged players in our live services, and welcomed tens of millions of new players to our network. It was an unprecedented first quarter of growth in our business, and we will continue building on that strength with more innovative experiences, more groundbreaking content, and more ways to connect with friends and play great games throughout the year.”

“Player engagement through the first quarter was exceptionally high, and well above our forecast,” said COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen. “Our Stay Home, Play Together initiatives have been a strong tailwind for the business, as players look for safe and social entertainment in these difficult times. We are focused on delivering high quality titles for our players, combined with our incredible ongoing live services and increasing reach across platforms and geographies which should continue to expand our business over time.”

News and ongoing updates regarding EA and its games are available on EA’s blog at www.ea.com/news.

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

* Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

Quarterly Financial Highlights

2020

2019

359

262

1,100

947

1,459

1,209

365

1.25

378

158

78

305

0.7

3.2

The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

1,459

-

(69

)

-

288

-

-

(1

)

1,171

-

(69

)

1

700

(5

)

-

(101

)

471

5

(69

)

102

(3

)

-

-

-

468

5

(69

)

102

292

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Trailing Twelve Months

Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

1,984

1,784

3,803

3,238

5,787

5,022

2,017

1,585

980

1,197

9.8

11.9

The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

5,787

-

193

-

1,470

(10

)

-

(4

)

4,317

10

193

4

2,816

(26

)

-

(372

)

1,501

36

193

376

39

-

-

-

1,540

36

193

376

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019*

2020*

2019*

1,459

1,209

5,787

5,022

(69

)

(427

)

193

94

1,390

782

5,980

5,116

Business Outlook as of July 30, 2020

The following forward-looking statements reflect expectations as of July 30, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these statements. Results may be materially different and are affected by many factors detailed in this release and in EA’s annual and quarterly SEC filings.

Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2021

Financial metrics:

Operational metric:

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

5,625

-

325

-

1,483

-

-

(1

)

3,024

(20

)

-

(444

)

1,086

20

325

445

869

293

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending September 30, 2020

Financial metrics:

Operational metric:

As previously announced, Madden NFL 21 will launch on August 28, 2020 and FIFA 21 will launch on October 9, 2020, moving FIFA 21 out of the second fiscal quarter and into the beginning of the third fiscal quarter. These launch dates affect the original estimated phasing of net revenue and net bookings as well as the year-over-year quarterly comparison. Refer to the slide presentation on EA’s IR website for additional details.

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

1,125

-

(250

)

-

280

-

-

-

755

(5

)

-

(110

)

83

5

(250

)

110

61

293

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Electronic Arts will host a conference call on July 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to review its results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 and its outlook for the future. During the course of the call, Electronic Arts may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live through the following dial-in number (866) 324-3683 (domestic) or (509) 844-0959 (international), using the conference code 5955287 or via webcast at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.

EA has posted a slide presentation with a financial model of EA’s historical results and guidance on EA’s IR Website. EA will also post the prepared remarks and a transcript from the conference call on EA’s IR Website.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until August 13, 2020 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using pin code 5955287. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EA’s IR Website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements set forth in this release, including the information relating to EA’s fiscal 2021 expectations under the heading “Business Outlook as of July 30, 2020,” and other information regarding EA's fiscal 2021 expectations contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company’s ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company’s sales and marketing programs; timely development and release of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the Company’s ability to predict consumer preferences among competing platforms; the Company’s ability to develop and implement new technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; general economic conditions; changes in our tax rates or tax laws; and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors”, as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are current as of July 30, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Command & Conquer, Burnout Paradise, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in $ millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

2020

2019

Net revenue

1,459

1,209

Cost of revenue

288

187

Gross profit

1,171

1,022

Operating expenses:

Research and development

438

381

Marketing and sales

121

110

General and administrative

136

110

Acquisition-related contingent consideration

—

1

Amortization of intangibles

5

5

Total operating expenses

700

607

Operating income

471

415

Interest and other income (expense), net

(3

)

21

Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

468

436

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

103

(985

)

Net income

365

1,421

Earnings per share

Basic

1.27

4.78

Diluted

1.25

4.75

Number of shares used in computation

Basic

288

297

Diluted

292

299

Results (in $ millions, except per share data)

The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on May 5, 2020 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2020

2019

Guidance

Variance

Actuals

Actuals

Net revenue

Net revenue

1,220

239

1,459

1,209

GAAP-based financial data

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(220

)

151

(69

)

(427

)

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue

210

78

288

187

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

—

—

—

(2

)

Stock-based compensation

—

(1

)

(1

)

(1

)

Operating expenses

Operating expenses

635

65

700

607

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

(5

)

—

(5

)

(6

)

Stock-based compensation

(90

)

(11

)

(101

)

(72

)

Income before tax

Income before tax

374

94

468

436

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

5

—

5

8

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(220

)

151

(69

)

(427

)

Stock-based compensation

90

12

102

73

Tax rate used for management reporting

18

%

18

%

18

%

Earnings per share

Basic

0.93

0.34

1.27

4.78

Diluted

0.93

0.32

1.25

4.75

Number of shares

Basic

289

(1

)

288

297

Diluted

291

1

292

299

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it reports net revenue. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information please see the Financial Reporting FAQ on our Investor Relations Website.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in $ millions)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 20202

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

4,013

3,768

Short-term investments

1,947

1,967

Receivables, net

507

461

Other current assets

223

321

Total current assets

6,690

6,517

Property and equipment, net

450

449

Goodwill

1,889

1,885

Acquisition-related intangibles, net

48

53

Deferred income taxes, net

1,894

1,903

Other assets

313

305

TOTAL ASSETS

11,284

11,112

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

51

68

Accrued and other current liabilities

1,040

1,052

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

878

945

Senior notes, current, net

599

599

Total current liabilities

2,568

2,664

Senior notes, net

397

397

Income tax obligations

312

373

Deferred income taxes, net

1

1

Other liabilities

224

216

Total liabilities

3,502

3,651

Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock

3

3

Retained earnings

7,831

7,508

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(52

)

(50

)

Total stockholders’ equity

7,782

7,461

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

11,284

11,112

2Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in $ millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

365

1,421

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

37

37

Stock-based compensation

102

73

Change in assets and liabilities

Receivables, net

(44

)

294

Other assets

44

24

Accounts payable

(3

)

(40

)

Accrued and other liabilities

(66

)

(56

)

Deferred income taxes, net

10

(1,174

)

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(67

)

(421

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

378

158

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(38

)

(45

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

694

358

Purchase of short-term investments

(664

)

(1,263

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(8

)

(950

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

3

3

Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees

(69

)

(51

)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(78

)

(305

)

Payment of contingent consideration

—

(32

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(144

)

(385

)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

19

2

Change in cash and cash equivalents

245

(1,175

)

Beginning cash and cash equivalents

3,768

4,708

Ending cash and cash equivalents

4,013

3,533

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions, except per share data)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

YOY %

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY21

Change

Net revenue

Net revenue

1,209

1,348

1,593

1,387

1,459

21

%

GAAP-based financial data

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

(69

)

Gross profit

Gross profit

1,022

943

1,085

1,118

1,171

15

%

Gross profit (as a % of net revenue)

85

%

70

%

68

%

81

%

80

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

2

2

5

3

—

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

(69

)

Stock-based compensation

1

1

1

1

1

Operating income

Operating income

415

268

361

401

471

13

%

Operating income (as a % of net revenue)

34

%

20

%

23

%

29

%

32

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

8

10

12

9

5

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

(69

)

Stock-based compensation

73

92

91

91

102

Net income

Net income

1,421

854

346

418

365

(74

%)

Net income (as a % of net revenue)

118

%

63

%

22

%

30

%

25

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

8

10

12

9

5

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

(69

)

Stock-based compensation

73

92

91

91

102

Tax rate used for management reporting

18

%

18

%

18

%

18

%

18

%

Diluted earnings per share

4.75

2.89

1.18

1.43

1.25

(74

%)

Number of diluted shares used in computation

Basic

297

295

292

290

288

Diluted

299

296

294

292

292

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it reports net revenue. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information please see the Financial Reporting FAQ on our Investor Relations Website.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

YOY %

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY21

Change

QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS

Net revenue by composition

Full game downloads

133

181

286

211

223

68

%

Packaged goods

129

399

403

145

136

5

%

Full game

262

580

689

356

359

37

%

Live services and other

947

768

904

1,031

1,100

16

%

Total net revenue

1,209

1,348

1,593

1,387

1,459

21

%

Full game

22

%

43

%

43

%

26

%

25

%

Live services and other

78

%

57

%

57

%

74

%

75

%

Total net revenue %

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

GAAP-based financial data

Full game downloads

(57

)

(5

)

31

(21

)

(5

)

Packaged goods

(110

)

62

60

(67

)

(67

)

Full game

(167

)

57

91

(88

)

(72

)

Live services and other

(260

)

(92

)

337

(43

)

3

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition1

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

(69

)

Net revenue by platform

Console

760

923

1,163

928

932

23

%

PC & Other

253

248

261

274

325

28

%

Mobile

196

177

169

185

202

3

%

Total net revenue

1,209

1,348

1,593

1,387

1,459

21

%

GAAP-based financial data

Console

(344

)

8

388

(143

)

(108

)

PC & Other

(58

)

(32

)

24

7

15

Mobile

(25

)

(11

)

16

5

24

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform1

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

(69

)

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

In fiscal 2021, EA changed the way in which it reports net revenue. Periods prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2021 have been recast for comparability to align with these changes. For more information please see the Financial Reporting FAQ on our Investor Relations Website.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

YOY %

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY21

Change

CASH FLOW DATA

Operating cash flow

158

37

1,104

498

378

139

%

Operating cash flow - TTM

1,585

1,748

1,898

1,797

2,017

27

%

Capital expenditures

45

27

28

40

38

(16

%)

Capital expenditures - TTM

132

128

135

140

133

1

%

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

305

306

305

291

78

(74

%)

DEPRECIATION

Depreciation expense

30

30

29

31

31

3

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA

Cash and cash equivalents

3,533

2,940

3,603

3,768

4,013

Short-term investments

1,654

1,943

1,999

1,967

1,947

Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments

5,187

4,883

5,602

5,735

5,960

15

%

Receivables, net

329

856

798

461

507

54

%

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

Cost of revenue

1

1

1

1

1

Research and development

49

61

60

59

66

Marketing and sales

7

10

10

10

11

General and administrative

16

20

20

21

24

Total stock-based compensation

73

92

91

91

102

For additional information, please contact:

Chris Evenden

Vice President, Investor Relations

650-628-0255

cevenden@ea.com

John Reseburg

Vice President, Corporate Communications

650-628-3601

jreseburg@ea.com