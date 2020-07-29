PM: ASIA-PACIFIC SIX AUGUST 2020 MAJOR STARTET AM 4. AUGUST (Ubisoft News)

29. Juli 2020 - 11:30

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 29. Juli 2020 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass die 13 besten Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege Mannschaften aus der Asien-Pazifik Region im Asia-Pacific August 2020 Major vom 4. bis zum 9. August gegeneinander antreten werden. Der Wettbewerb ist an die Struktur der Asien-Pazifik Region angepasst und beinhaltet 3 unabhängige Turniere für Nord Division, Ozeanien und Süd-Asien, in denen die Mannschaften um die Krone und ihren Anteil am Preisgeld von 125.000 Dollar kämpfen werden. Die detaillierte Aufteilung des Preisgeldes kann hier gefunden werden.

In der Nord Division werden die 6 höchst platzierten Teams in einem Single Elimination Bracket gegeneinander antreten und die 2 bestplatzierten Teams treffen direkt im Halbfinale aufeinander:

Die 3 Top Teams der Oceanic Nationals spielen im Single Elimination Bracket gegeneinander, während Wildcard direkt im Grand Finale steht:

In Süd-Asien spielen die 4 besten Teams der South Asia Nationals ebenfalls im Single Elimination Bracket:

Alle Spiele werden auf Deutsch über Twitch und Youtube übertragen.

Der Spielplan:

Fans, die die Spiele online über Twitch verfolgen, werden die Möglichkeit haben, In-Game Charms über Twitch Drops zu gewinnen. Sechs Stufen exklusiver Charms werden in den Twitch Drops enthalten sein.

About the Rainbow Six Esports global program
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. Each regional league ties into a coherent global program, one unique race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on a new and in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition. A notable exception to the global structure will be the first Season of 2020. As the transition and sunset of the legacy Pro League program, this year will shorten the program to only 2 stages with two Six Majors this year. To learn more about Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Esports, please visit https://www.rainbow6.com and follow us at https://twitter.com/R6esports and https://instagram.com/R6esports.

