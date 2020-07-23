PM: EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Brings Big Updates to Career Mode and Gameplay Realism, Plus New Ways to Team up Online With Friends (Electronic Arts)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Watch Cover Star Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé Represent a New Generation of Football in the Reveal Trailer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) revealed new innovation in fan favorite modes coming to EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21. From more ways to play with friends through new social elements, to having more control than ever to manage every career moment, players can experience The World’s Game like never before. FIFA 21 also embraces a new generation of football with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé, gracing the cover across all editions and available worldwide on October 9, 2020 for PlayStation®4, Xbox One, PC via Origin™ and Steam.

“Being on the cover of FIFA is a dream come true. From my time at Bondy to Clairefontaine to the World Cup, this marks another big milestone. I’ve been playing this game since I was a kid and I am honored to represent a whole new generation of footballers and be in the same group as many other amazing footballers who I now share this honor with,” said Kylian Mbappé.

Playing football with friends is why people love the sport so much. In FIFA 21, players can jump into a more social street football experience with VOLTA SQUADS, a new way for four players to join together or drop into the community with other VOLTA FOOTBALL players and win as one in 5v5 online cooperative play. In FIFA Ultimate Team™, team up with friends online and compete for rewards with FUT Co-Op to enjoy new ways to play the most popular mode in the game.

“This year, we are bringing fans together through social experiences that elevate both the small-sided experience and the excitement felt on the professional pitch, offering the most authentic and interactive EA SPORTS FIFA experience to date,” said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Along with one of the biggest updates to career mode yet and enhanced gameplay realism that continues to bridge the gap between the real and virtual world of football, fans have more ways than ever to play the beautiful game of football we all love.”

Fans of Career Mode can take their team to the top by managing every moment, with new innovations that create additional depth in matches, transfers, and training. Career Mode also delivers a huge leap in gameplay interactivity to control the outcome of every game with the Interactive Match Sim, a revamped growth system to better manage Player Development, and more. To learn more about the latest updates to Career Mode, visit https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-21/features#career-mode-overview.

FIFA 21 continues to raise the bar and bring fans the most intelligent gameplay to date with all-new dynamic attacking systems that provide more realistic and informed movements to build on the intensity of 1v1 gameplay. A range of new features brings this enhanced gameplay realism to life. Agile Dribbling puts more tools at the player's disposal when facing a defender. Positioning Personality elevates in-game intelligence to match the real-world understanding of space and time in football. Creative Runs gives players new options for off the ball moments. While the Natural Collision System utilises brand new animation systems to create smoother player interactions all over the pitch. To learn more about all the new FIFA 21 gameplay features, visit https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-21/features#gameplay-overview.

VOLTA FOOTBALL also delivers a more realistic and rewarding experience, with new game pace and intelligent squad movements, unique style expressions with customizable VOLTA AVATARS, and 20 unique pitches across six continents to truly experience the soul of the streets. Additionally, discover the world of street football through the narrative-based storyline, THE DEBUT, that features some of the biggest names in the game, including legendary footballer, Kaká and world-renowned freestyler, Lisa Zimouche. To learn more about what’s new in VOLTA FOOTBALL, visit https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-21/features#volta-overview.

In FIFA Ultimate Team, players can make their FUT Club truly unique with a range of new and expanded ways to customise the look of both the pitch and the stands. And for players upgrading to the next generation consoles using Dual Entitlement*, One FUT Club enables FUT Clubs to carry over from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and back again with cross-gen transfer markets and leaderboards. To learn more about what’s coming to FIFA Ultimate Team, visit https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-21/features#fut-overview.

Experience unrivalled authenticity with over 17,000 players and 700+ teams alongside more than 90 stadiums and 30+ leagues connecting players to The World’s Game. Additionally, celebrate football glory with exclusive access to global competitions including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamerica, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga Santander.

Players who pre-order** the EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition for the PS4, Xbox One and PC will receive up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, Cover Star Loan Item, Career Mode Homegrown Talent, special edition kits and stadium items, and more. As a bonus, those who pre-order** before August 14, 2020 will also receive an untradeable Ones To Watch item. More pre-order details are available here.

EA Access*** members can get a head start on the season by jumping into the FIFA 21 early access trial starting October 1. During this time, members will also have the opportunity to participate in pre-launch challenges to unlock exclusive bonuses. EA SPORTS FIFA players who are members of EA Access will also continue to receive additional benefits all season long including unique items and FIFA Ultimate Team Season Objective XP boosts. For more details, visit ea.com/ea-access.

FIFA 21 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available worldwide October 9, 2020 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin™ and Steam. Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community at Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter @easportsfifa.

