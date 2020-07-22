PM: BRAWLHALLA: HITZEWELLEN-SOMMER-EVENT 2020 GESTARTET (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 22. Juli 2020 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass das Hitzewellen-Sommer-Event 2020 ab sofort bis zum 12. August verfügbar ist. Ab heute können Spieler Zugang zu brandneuen und wiederkehrenden Skins, Avatare und mehr erhalten.

Das Hitzewellen-Sommer-Event 2020 bringt den Spielern folgende neue Inhalte:

Neue Inhalte für 2020:

Wiederkehrende Hitzewellen-Items

Wiederkehrende Skins, verfügbar für 140 Mammoth-Münzen und mit jeweils 2 Waffenskins

Am 6. August startet Brawlhalla auf iOS- und Android-Geräten mit vollständig anpassbaren Touchscreen-Steuerungsoptionen und Crossplay. Die Spieler können sich unter https://www.brawlhalla.com/play für ihre mobilen Geräte registrieren.

Brawlhalla unterstützt Crossplay für mehr als 40 Millionen Spieler auf Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, die Xbox One-Gerätefamilie einschließlich Xbox One X sowie Windows PC. Schon bei der Veröffentlichung haben Mobile-Spieler Zugriff auf Crossplay.

About Blue Mammoth

Founded in 2009 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2018, Blue Mammoth Games is a development studio based in Atlanta, Georgia. The experienced team specializes in online multiplayer games with large player bases. Blue Mammoth develops Brawlhalla, a Free-To-Play fighting game on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and PlayStation 4. Brawlhalla has over forty million players and is currently the most played fighting game on Steam.

