PM: BRAWLHALLA®: DER FREE-TO-PLAY-TITEL ERSCHEINT AM 6. AUGUST FÜR MOBILE ENDGERÄTE (Ubisoft News)

Düsseldorf, 12. Juli 2020 – Ubisoft® gab heute während Ubisoft Forward bekannt, dass Brawlhalla am 6. August für mobile Geräte erscheint. Das Free-To-Play-Prügelspiel wird für alle Spieler über den App Store für iPhone bzw. Google Play für Android-Geräte verfügbar sein. Spieler können sich für eine kurze Zeit hier registrieren und bekommen so einen kostenlosen Skin beim Release des Spiels.

Der Trailer zur App kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden.

Über 50 Legenden stehen zur Auswahl, inklusive der neuen Legende Jaeyun und Rayman, mit denen die Spieler im Einzelspieler- und Koop-Modus sowie in Online- und lokalen Wettbewerben antreten können. Zusätzlich zu den Legenden können Spieler auch als Epic Crossovers wie Finn und Jake aus Cartoon Networks Adventure Time oder auch als Diamondhead, Four Arms und Heatblast von Cartoon Networks Ben 10 spielen.

Brawlhalla unterstützt Crossplay für mehr als 40 Millionen Spieler auf Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, die Xbox One-Gerätefamilie einschließlich Xbox One X sowie Windows PC. Schon bei der Veröffentlichung haben Mobile-Spieler Zugriff auf Crossplay.

Weitere Informationen zu Brawlhalla gibt es unter: http://www.brawlhalla.com

Für weitere News zu Ubisoft besuchen Sie bitte news.ubisoft.com.

About Blue Mammoth

Founded in 2009 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2018, Blue Mammoth Games is a development studio based in Atlanta, Georgia. The experienced team specializes in online multiplayer games with large player bases. Blue Mammoth develops Brawlhalla, a Free-To-Play fighting game on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and PlayStation® 4 system. Brawlhalla has over 40 million players and is currently the most played fighting game on Steam.

About Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network is a division of WarnerMedia and the #1 global animated series network, offering the best in original content for kids and families with such hits as"Ben 10," "Craig of the Creek," "Steven Universe," "The Amazing World of Gumball," "The Powerpuff Girls," and "We Bare Bears."Seen in 187 countries, over 450 million homes and in 33 languages,Cartoon Network inspires the next generation of creators and innovators by engaging its audience at the intersection of creativity and technology. Its award-winning pro-social initiatives, "Stop Bullying: Speak Up"and CN Buddy Networkare acknowledged and often used resources for kids and adults looking for tools that can assist in dealing with the ongoing issue of bullying.

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Now, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. Warner Media is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

