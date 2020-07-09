PM: EA to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on July 30, 2020 (Electronic Arts)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 60303 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,C10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtSilber-Cutter: Hat Stufe 10 der Cutter-Klasse erreichtSilber-Schreiber: Hat Stufe 10 der Schreiber-Klasse erreicht

9. Juli 2020 - 22:15

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the close of market on Thursday, July 30, 2020. In conjunction with this release, EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the first fiscal quarter, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose other material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast.

Thursday, July 30, 2020
2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers:
Domestic: (866) 324-3683; International: (509) 844-0959
Conference ID: 5955287

Webcast: http://ir.ea.com

EA’s financial results release will be available after the close of market on July 30, 2020 on EA’s website at http://ir.ea.com. A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until August 13, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using pin code 5955287. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at http://ir.ea.com.

Updates regarding EA’s business are available on EA’s blog at www.ea.com/news.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate”, “plan”, “predict”, “seek”, “goal”, “will”, “may”, “likely”, “should”, “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 under the heading “Risk Factors” as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

Chris Evenden
VP, Investor Relations
650.628.0255
cevenden@ea.com

John Reseburg
VP, Corporate Communications
650.628.3601
jreseburg@ea.com

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2018Gamescom Messe-ReportJapan-Doku 2018 (16 Folgen)Tokyo Game ShowDark Souls - Remastered Let's PlayJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daIch adblocke, weil es geht haltDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide: Assassin's Creed OriginsLösung zu Pillars of EternityGuide zu The Witcher 3Guide: Metal Gear Solid 5 - The Phantom PainLösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Guide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsTotal War – Warhammer im TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 HTC Vive Pro im TestDer Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestGDC (Games Developers Conference)Alles Wichtige zur Nintendo SwitchGuide: Horizon Zero DawnGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)The Elder Scrolls Serie bis SkyrimFaszination Gothic (Video-Rückblick)Report: Faszination AchievementsReport: Wir bauen einen Retro-PCDie Redaktion auf der Gamescom 2018Die Redaktion: Eine Woche in einer SpieleredaktionDie Viertelstunde: Anno 1800Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestUncharted 4 im TestTest: Assassin's Creed OriginsDark Souls 3 im TestResident Evil 7 WalkthroughFallout 4 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestDishonored 2 TestTest: Mass Effect AndromedaStar Wars Battlefront 2 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestDivinity - Original Sin 2 im TestMittelerde: Schatten des Krieges TestRed Dead Redemption 2 im TestMetro Exodus im TestAnthem im TestThe Division 2 im TestSekiro - Shadows Die Twice im TestKingdom Come - Deliverance im TestFallout 76 im TestSuper Mario Odyssey im TestOculus S und Oculus Quest ausprobiertResident Evil 2 Remake im TestNo Mans Sky TestThe Witcher 3 im TestSpider-Man im TestGod of War im TestDetroit - Become Human im TestWolfenstein 2 im Test