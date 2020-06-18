PM: UBISOFT HEROES - EINE BRANDNEUE CHIBI-FIGUREN-REIHE VON UBICOLLECTIBLES (Ubisoft News)

18. Juni 2020 - 19:30

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 18. Juni 2020 – Ubisoftstellteheute das brandneue SetderChibi-Figuren,Ubisoft Heroes, inspiriertvonvielenberühmtenHelden aus den Ubisoft-Universen, vor.Nach dem Erfolg der Six Collection –ChibiEdition, werden die zehn Zentimeter großenChibi-Figuren der Ubisoft Heroes Collection sowohl im Ubisoft Store sowie auch über reguläre Vertriebskanäle verfügbar sein.

Der Trailer zu Ubisoft Heroes kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit.

Die erste Serie derUbisoft Heroes erscheint am 27. August 2020, kann ab sofort vorbestellt werden und umfasst vier bekannte Charaktere:

Die erste Serie derUbisoft Heroeskann bereits hier vorbestellt werden:https://ubi.li/8BVch

About Ubicollectibles
Ubicollectibles is a branch of Ubisoft that is composed of a team of genuine video game and geek culture fans who bring to life a wide range of premium, limited-edition collectible products. The Ubicollectibles items are meticulously crafted in close collaboration with the studios to appeal to the fans of Ubisoft’s popular brands. For further information, please visit facebook.com/ubicollectibles.

[i] Ubisoft Heroes will be available in Australia, Benelux, China, France, Germany, Hong-Kong, Italy, Japan, Mena, Nordics, Poland, Russia, Spain, Thailand and United-Kingdom.

