PM: TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE: UBISOFT ENTHÜLLT NEUE EUROPEAN LEAGUE FÜR E-SPORT (Ubisoft News)

Düsseldorf,20.Mai2020– Ubisoft®gab heutedie Details des kommenden europäischen Programms fürTomClancy’sRainbow Six Siegebekannt, beginnend mit dem ersten Spieltag der neuenEuropean Leagueam 22. Juni. In derEuropean Leaguetreten10 Mannschaften in jeder Stufe der Ligain Vorrundenonline gegeneinander an.

Für die erste Seasonin 2020tretenfolgende Mannschaften an:

Die Spiele derEuropean Leaguewerden montags und mittwochs ab 18:00 Uhr MESZ auf den Rainbow Six E-Sport-Kanälen aufTwitchundYouTubeübertragen.

Im Dezembertretendie Teams derEuropean Leaguein einem besonderen Event an, dem Finale derEuropean League. um herauszufinden, welches Team der wahre europäische Champion der Season ist. Relegation Playoffsfindenebenfalls in diesem Event statt, um das finale Line-Up an Teams zu ermitteln, die in der nächsten Season derEuropean Leagueteilnehmen werden.

Ubisoft enthüllt zudem einen überarbeiteten Weg zum Profi, bei dem die neue „EuropeanChallenger League“, angetrieben durch die nationalen Turniere in ganz Europa, die Grundlage des Ökosystems in der Region sein wird. Die europäische Rainbow Six E-Sport-Szene ziehtihre Stärke aus der Vielzahl an hochtalentierten Spielern in der ganzen Region. Beginnend mit dieser Seasonstelltein Sieg im nationalen Programm den Einstieg in die Challenger League dar.Der nationale Championerhälteinen Platz in der kommendenEuropeanChallenger League.Sie istder Einstiegspunkt für dieEuropeanLeague. Die zwei höchstplatzierten Teams der Challenger League eine Chance erhalten eine Chance, auch in der nächsten SeasonderEuropean Leaguemitzuspielen. Die Spiele derEuropean Leaguebeginnen im Herbst.

SchließlichmachtUbisoft mit der 2020 Seasoneinen ersten großen Schritt zur Neugestaltung des Zuschauererlebnisses in seinen Sportligenundwirdein brandneues und hochmodernes Sendestudiofür dieEuropean League,European Challenger Leagueund die Asia-Pacific North Division Spieleeinweihen. Dies wird auf Englischübertragen. Während die Spiele für die Pro-Teams online stattfinden, trifftsich in Frankreich, im Großraum von Paris, eintalentiertes Team,umvom neuen Studio aus zu kommentieren.Auf folgendeErgänzungen können sich die Zuschauer freuen:

Da die Gesundheit und das Wohlbefinden unserer Talente, Mitarbeiter und Partner für uns an höchster Stelle stehen, wird dieses neue Studio nicht für die ersten Spieltage derEuropean Leagueeingesetzt. Wenn die ersten Spiele am 22. Juni beginnen, werden Zuschauer einevereinfachte Variante des Studios erleben. Diese Maßnahme isteine temporäre Lösung.Das komplette Studio kommt zum Einsatz, sobald es die Situation erlaubt.

About the Rainbow Six Esports global program

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. Each regional league ties into a coherent global program, one unique race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions,featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on a new and in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regionalfinals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition. A notable exception to the global structure will be the first Season of 2020. As the transition and sunset of the legacy Pro League program, this year will shorten the program to only 2 stages with two Six Majors this year.