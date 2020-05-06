PM: Greener Paths Await in The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle, Available June 5 (Electronic Arts)

6. Mai 2020 - 17:15

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Live More Sustainably to Transform the World of Evergreen Harbor in the Newest Expansion Pack for PC and Consoles

Watch The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Trailer

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Maxis™ today announced that The Sims™ 4 Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack* is coming simultaneously to PC, Mac, PS4™ and Xbox One systems on June 5. In the evolving city of Evergreen Harbor, Sims have the choice to go green and embrace a more sustainable lifestyle where they can use alternative energy resources, grow their own food, and up-cycle materials for new furniture. In the new expansion pack, Sims can join with their community to shape the transformation of their neighborhood into a blossoming beacon of sustainability and make a difference in the world around them.

“We’re thrilled to give players the opportunity to explore an eco-friendly way of living in The Sims and play the change they want to see,” said George Pigula, Producer of The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack. “By discovering and practicing sustainable habits, like using solar panels or wind turbines to power their electricity, or upcycling materials to create new furniture, players and their Sims can play with life in all-new ways.”

The expansion pack introduces Evergreen Harbor, a unique new world where Sims have a direct influence on the state of the environment with every decision that they make. Sims can produce their own electricity and water with solar panels, wind turbines, and dew collectors, or grow their own food at home in a new vertical garden. In addition, Sims can decorate their homes with remade furniture, dress head to toe in clothes that are sustainably made from reclaimed materials, and even work towards having a living rooftop for a splash of bright color. Those who don’t mind the smell can also go dumpster diving to scrounge up pre-used objects and ingredients to repurpose for new, creative goods for their home.

Simmers can take it a step further and implement positive changes in their community through the new Community Voting Board, which features a variety of Neighborhood Action Plans each week such as encouraging installation of eco-friendly objects, supporting green initiatives, setting up a Community Space where everyone can craft or plant together, and even changing the way their neighborhood looks. Sims can also pursue new careers like a Civil Designer to inspire others to give back to the environment or check out a path as a Freelance Crafter to fill orders for your candles, fizzy juices, upcycled objects, and more.

If players choose not to take action, they may see the bounds of nature retreat as junk accumulates on property and air pollution levels rise. Alternatively, the more Sims pitch in by picking up trash, maintaining a healthy garden, and using eco-friendly build materials, the more their world will transform as muddy waters become crystal clear, buildings bloom with greenery, and a shimmering aurora borealis reveals itself in the sky above them.

As Sims explore all of the environmentally conscious efforts that The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle has to offer, they’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn more about how to maintain a sustainable lifestyle and collaborate with the community to make the most out of the resources they have. Simmers will be surprised by what a positive effect they can have on their world once they start making the rules.

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack is rated T for Teen by the ESRB and will be available for $39.99. Information on how to preorder is available via TheSims.com. For more information about The Sims 4, follow @TheSims on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, like The Sims on Facebook, and visit TheSims.com.

DOWNLOAD ALL THE SIMS 4 ECO LIFESTYLE ASSETS at PRESS.EA.COM.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at http://www.ea.com/news.

Maxis, The Sims, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

*REQUIRES THE SIMS 4 GAME (SOLD SEPARATELY) AND ALL GAME UPDATES TO PLAY. FOR PC, SEE MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR THIS PACK.

