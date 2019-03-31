PM: Electronic Arts Reports Q4 and Full Year FY20 Financial Results (Electronic Arts)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020.

“We’re humbled to see people around the world connecting through our games during this unprecedented period,” said CEO Andrew Wilson. “Our focus continues to be on everything we can do for our people, our players, and our communities. Thanks to the amazing dedication and determination of our teams at Electronic Arts, we’re able to deliver the games, experiences and content choices that our players are looking for during this challenging time.”

“We’ve had a strong year. Our results this quarter prove the value of the live services path we’ve been on now for a decade. The breadth and depth of our live services give the flexibility we need at times like this to meet player needs,” said COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen. “I want to thank everyone at EA for rising to the challenge. People across the company have shown extraordinary innovation, energy and ingenuity. Learnings from this period will forever change the way we work at EA.”

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

* Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games and mobile platform fees.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

All financial measures are presented on a GAAP basis.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

1,219

1,065

168

173

1,387

1,238

418

209

1.43

0.69

498

599

291

301

2.7

3.2

The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

GAAP-Based Financial Data

Statement of

Operations

Acquisition-

related

expenses

Change in

deferred net

revenue

(online-enabled games)

Mobile platform

fees

Stock-based

compensation

1,387

-

(131

)

(43

)

-

269

(3

)

-

(43

)

(1

)

1,118

3

(131

)

-

1

717

(6

)

-

-

(90

)

401

9

(131

)

-

91

13

-

-

-

-

414

9

(131

)

-

91

292

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

4,314

3,710

1,223

1,240

5,537

4,950

1,019

3.33

1,797

1,547

1,207

1,192

12.3

11.0

The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020

GAAP-Based Financial Data

Statement of

Operations

Acquisition-

related

expenses

Change in

deferred net

revenue

(online-enabled games)

Mobile

platform fees

Stock-based

compensation

5,537

-

(165

)

(161

)

-

1,369

(12

)

-

(161

)

(4

)

4,168

12

(165

)

-

4

2,723

(27

)

-

-

(343

)

1,445

39

(165

)

-

347

63

-

-

-

-

1,508

39

(165

)

-

347

295

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

1,387

1,238

5,537

4,950

(131)

173

(165)

182

(43)

(47)

(161)

(188)

1,213

1,364

5,211

4,944

Impact of COVID-19 on our Business Operations and Outlook

We have focused on actions to support our people, our players, and our communities around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Substantially all of our global workforce has shifted to work from home, and our primary focus continues to be the safety and well-being of our employees. Our IT, security and digital platform teams mobilized to add capacity to our remote working systems to scale to a fully distributed workforce.

Throughout this time, our studio teams have continued to deliver live service content while working from home. We launched our “Stay Home, Play Together” initiative to bring our players together when physical distancing is keeping us apart, and we’ve delivered dozens of Stay & Play programs to date, from special community livestreams and giveaways, to athletes and celebrities playing our games with fans. Our esports teams have conducted major online tournaments, and we’ve executed or plan to execute in the coming months more than 100 celebrity, athlete, community and charity online esports events.

With more people staying at home, we have experienced, and are continuing to experience, heightened levels of engagement and live services net bookings growth to date. The full extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our business, operations and financial results will depend on numerous evolving factors that we are not able to predict. The key risks to EA’s business are set forth under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” in this release.

Business Outlook as of May 5, 2020

The following forward-looking statements reflect expectations as of May 5, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these statements. Results may be materially different and are affected by many factors detailed in this release and in EA’s annual and quarterly SEC filings.

Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2021

Beginning in fiscal year 2021, we will make two changes to the way we report net bookings.

Our fiscal year 2021 guidance reflects both of these changes. Where relevant, financial data for fiscal 2020 is recast for comparability. Please refer to our FY21 Financial Reporting Update on our IR website for additional information.

Financial metrics:

Operational metric:

Twelve Months

Ended

Twelve Months

Ending

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Actuals

Outlook

1,783

1,700

3,592

3,850

5,375

5,550

(164)

(190)

5,211

5,360

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2021

GAAP-Based Financial Data

GAAP

Guidance

Acquisition-

related

expenses

Change in

deferred net

revenue

(online-enabled games)

Stock-based

compensation

5,525

-

25

-

1,382

-

-

-

2,850

(20

)

-

(430

)

1,270

20

25

430

978

292

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending June 30, 2020

Financial metrics:

Operational metric:

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

Three Months Ending June 30, 2020

GAAP-Based Financial Data

GAAP

Guidance

Acquisition-

related

expenses

Change in

deferred net

revenue

(online-enabled games)

Stock-based

compensation

(in $ millions)

Total net revenue

1,220

-

(220

)

-

Cost of revenue

210

-

-

-

Operating expense

635

(5

)

-

(90

)

Income before provision for income taxes

374

5

(220

)

90

Net income

270

Number of shares used in computation:

Diluted shares

291

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Electronic Arts will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to review its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 and its outlook for the future. During the course of the call, Electronic Arts may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live through the following dial-in number (866) 393-4306 (domestic) or (734) 385-2616 (international), using the Conference ID 3759016 or via webcast at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.

EA has posted a slide presentation and a financial model of EA’s historical results and guidance. After the conference call, EA will also post the prepared remarks and the transcript from the conference call on EA’s IR Website.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until May 19, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using pin code 3759016. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EA’s IR Website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements set forth in this release, including the information relating to EA’s fiscal 2021 expectations under the heading “Business Outlook as of May 5, 2020,” and other information regarding EA's fiscal 2021 expectations contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations include the following:

In addition, other factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations are described in Part II, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors” as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

These forward-looking statements are current as of May 5, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Apex Legends and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. STAR WARS © & TM 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in $ millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net revenue

1,387

1,238

5,537

4,950

Cost of revenue

269

276

1,369

1,322

Gross profit

1,118

962

4,168

3,628

Operating expenses:

Research and development

402

398

1,559

1,433

Marketing and sales

167

229

631

702

General and administrative

142

123

506

460

Acquisition-related contingent consideration

—

11

5

14

Amortization of intangibles

6

5

22

23

Total operating expenses

717

766

2,723

2,632

Operating income

401

196

1,445

996

Interest and other income (expense), net

13

23

63

83

Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

414

219

1,508

1,079

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(4

)

10

(1,531

)

60

Net income

418

209

3,039

1,019

Earnings per share

Basic

1.44

0.70

10.37

3.36

Diluted

1.43

0.69

10.30

3.33

Number of shares used in computation

Basic

290

299

293

303

Diluted

292

301

295

306

Results (in $ millions, except per share data)

The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on January 30, 2020 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2020

2019

Guidance

Variance

Actuals

Actuals

Net revenue

Net revenue

1,325

62

1,387

1,238

GAAP-based financial data

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(131

)

—

(131

)

173

Mobile platform fees2

(42

)

(1

)

(43

)

(47

)

Cost of revenue

Cost of revenue

257

12

269

276

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

(3

)

—

(3

)

(1

)

Stock-based compensation

—

(1

)

(1

)

(1

)

Mobile platform fees2

(42

)

(1

)

(43

)

(47

)

Operating expenses

Operating expenses

724

(7

)

717

766

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

(7

)

1

(6

)

(16

)

Stock-based compensation

(94

)

4

(90

)

(72

)

Income before tax

Income before tax

359

55

414

219

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

10

(1

)

9

17

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(131

)

—

(131

)

173

Mobile platform fees2

—

—

—

—

Stock-based compensation

94

(3

)

91

73

Tax rate used for management reporting

18

%

18

%

18

%

Earnings per share

Basic

1.06

0.38

1.44

0.70

Diluted

1.05

0.38

1.43

0.69

Number of shares

Basic

291

(1

)

290

299

Diluted

293

(1

)

292

301

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

2Mobile Platform Fees differ from Platform Fees due to fees on platforms other than mobile.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in $ millions)

March 31, 2020

March 31, 20193

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

3,768

4,708

Short-term investments

1,967

737

Receivables, net

461

623

Other current assets

321

313

Total current assets

6,517

6,381

Property and equipment, net

449

448

Goodwill

1,885

1,892

Acquisition-related intangibles, net

53

87

Deferred income taxes, net

1,903

35

Other assets

305

114

TOTAL ASSETS

11,112

8,957

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

68

113

Accrued and other current liabilities

1,052

1,052

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

945

1,100

Senior notes, current, net

599

—

Total current liabilities

2,664

2,265

Senior notes, net

397

994

Income tax obligations

373

233

Deferred income taxes, net

1

2

Other liabilities

216

132

Total liabilities

3,651

3,626

Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock

3

3

Retained earnings

7,508

5,358

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(50

)

(30

)

Total stockholders’ equity

7,461

5,331

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

11,112

8,957

3Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in $ millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2020

2019

2020

20193

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

418

209

3,039

1,019

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

39

37

150

145

Acquisition-related contingent consideration

5

14

5

14

Stock-based compensation

91

73

347

284

Change in assets and liabilities

Receivables, net

340

183

164

(88

)

Other assets

(41

)

(65

)

35

(24

)

Accounts payable

(3

)

24

(36

)

59

Accrued and other liabilities

(145

)

(120

)

119

3

Deferred income taxes, net

(78

)

73

(1,871

)

(16

)

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(128

)

171

(155

)

151

Net cash provided by operating activities

498

599

1,797

1,547

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditures

(40

)

(35

)

(140

)

(119

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

767

733

2,142

1,688

Purchase of short-term investments

(738

)

(198

)

(3,359

)

(1,342

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—

—

—

(58

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(11

)

500

(1,357

)

169

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

28

25

62

61

Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees

(5

)

(6

)

(91

)

(122

)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(291

)

(301

)

(1,207

)

(1,192

)

Payment of contingent consideration

(32

)

—

(122

)

—

Net cash used in financing activities

(300

)

(282

)

(1,358

)

(1,253

)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(22

)

4

(22

)

(13

)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

165

821

(940

)

450

Beginning cash and cash equivalents

3,603

3,887

4,708

4,258

Ending cash and cash equivalents

3,768

4,708

3,768

4,708

3Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions, except per share data)

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YOY %

FY19

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY20

Change

Net revenue

Net revenue

1,238

1,209

1,348

1,593

1,387

12

%

GAAP-based financial data

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

173

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

Mobile platform fees2

(47

)

(39

)

(36

)

(43

)

(43

)

Gross profit

Gross profit

962

1,022

943

1,085

1,118

16

%

Gross profit (as a % of net revenue)

78

%

85

%

70

%

68

%

81

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

1

2

2

5

3

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

173

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

Mobile platform fees2

—

—

—

—

—

Stock-based compensation

1

1

1

1

1

Operating income

Operating income

196

415

268

361

401

105

%

Operating income (as a % of net revenue)

16

%

34

%

20

%

23

%

29

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

17

8

10

12

9

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

173

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

Stock-based compensation

73

73

92

91

91

Net income

Net income

209

1,421

854

346

418

100

%

Net income (as a % of net revenue)

17

%

118

%

63

%

22

%

30

%

GAAP-based financial data

Acquisition-related expenses

17

8

10

12

9

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

173

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

Stock-based compensation

73

73

92

91

91

Tax rate used for management reporting

18

%

18

%

18

%

18

%

18

%

Diluted earnings per share

0.69

4.75

2.89

1.18

1.43

107

%

Number of diluted shares used in computation

Basic

299

297

295

292

290

Diluted

301

299

296

294

292

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

2Mobile Platform Fees differ from Platform Fees due to fees on platforms other than mobile.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YOY %

FY19

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY20

Change

QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS

Net revenue by composition

Full game downloads

169

132

180

286

211

25

%

Live services

714

731

573

677

832

17

%

Mobile4

182

186

169

161

176

(3

%)

Total digital

1,065

1,049

922

1,124

1,219

14

%

Packaged goods and other

173

160

426

469

168

(3

%)

Total net revenue

1,238

1,209

1,348

1,593

1,387

12

%

Total digital

86

%

87

%

68

%

71

%

88

%

Packaged goods and other

14

%

13

%

32

%

29

%

12

%

Total net revenue %

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

GAAP-based financial data

Full game downloads

44

(57

)

(5

)

31

(21

)

Live services

131

(227

)

(80

)

316

(43

)

Mobile4

—

(25

)

(11

)

16

5

Total digital

175

(309

)

(96

)

363

(59

)

Packaged goods and other

(2

)

(118

)

61

65

(72

)

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition1

173

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

Mobile platform fees2

(47

)

(39

)

(36

)

(43

)

(43

)

Net revenue by platform

Console

826

760

923

1,163

928

12

%

PC/Browser

217

249

242

257

269

24

%

Mobile

190

196

177

169

185

(3

%)

Other

5

4

6

4

5

—

Total net revenue

1,238

1,209

1,348

1,593

1,387

12

%

GAAP-based financial data

Console

87

(344

)

8

388

(143

)

PC/Browser

88

(59

)

(31

)

24

7

Mobile

(2

)

(25

)

(11

)

16

5

Other

—

1

(1

)

—

—

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform1

173

(427

)

(35

)

428

(131

)

Mobile platform fees2

(47

)

(39

)

(36

)

(43

)

(43

)

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

2Mobile Platform Fees differ from Platform Fees due to fees on platforms other than mobile.

4Mobile Digital: excludes non-Digital mobile items such as licensing

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YOY %

FY19

FY20

FY20

FY20

FY20

Change

CASH FLOW DATA

Operating cash flow

599

158

37

1,104

498

(17

%)

Operating cash flow - TTM

1,547

1,585

1,748

1,898

1,797

16

%

Capital expenditures

35

45

27

28

40

14

%

Capital expenditures - TTM

119

132

128

135

140

18

%

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

301

305

306

305

291

(3

%)

DEPRECIATION

Depreciation expense

31

30

30

29

31

—

BALANCE SHEET DATA

Cash and cash equivalents

4,708

3,533

2,940

3,603

3,768

Short-term investments

737

1,654

1,943

1,999

1,967

Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments

5,445

5,187

4,883

5,602

5,735

5

%

Receivables, net

623

329

856

798

461

(26

%)

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

Cost of revenue

1

1

1

1

1

Research and development

49

49

61

60

59

Marketing and sales

9

7

10

10

10

General and administrative

14

16

20

20

21

Total stock-based compensation

73

73

92

91

91

