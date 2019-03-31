PM: Electronic Arts Reports Q4 and Full Year FY20 Financial Results (Electronic Arts)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020.
News and ongoing updates regarding EA and its games are available on EA’s blog at www.ea.com/news.
“We’re humbled to see people around the world connecting through our games during this unprecedented period,” said CEO Andrew Wilson. “Our focus continues to be on everything we can do for our people, our players, and our communities. Thanks to the amazing dedication and determination of our teams at Electronic Arts, we’re able to deliver the games, experiences and content choices that our players are looking for during this challenging time.”
“We’ve had a strong year. Our results this quarter prove the value of the live services path we’ve been on now for a decade. The breadth and depth of our live services give the flexibility we need at times like this to meet player needs,” said COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen. “I want to thank everyone at EA for rising to the challenge. People across the company have shown extraordinary innovation, energy and ingenuity. Learnings from this period will forever change the way we work at EA.”
Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics
* Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games and mobile platform fees.
Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics
All financial measures are presented on a GAAP basis.
Quarterly Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
1,219
1,065
168
173
1,387
1,238
418
209
1.43
0.69
498
599
291
301
2.7
3.2
The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
GAAP-Based Financial Data
Statement of
Operations
Acquisition-
related
expenses
Change in
deferred net
revenue
(online-enabled games)
Mobile platform
fees
Stock-based
compensation
1,387
-
(131
)
(43
)
-
269
(3
)
-
(43
)
(1
)
1,118
3
(131
)
-
1
717
(6
)
-
-
(90
)
401
9
(131
)
-
91
13
-
-
-
-
414
9
(131
)
-
91
292
For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Fiscal Year Financial Highlights
Twelve Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
4,314
3,710
1,223
1,240
5,537
4,950
1,019
3.33
1,797
1,547
1,207
1,192
12.3
11.0
The following GAAP-based financial data and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:
Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2020
GAAP-Based Financial Data
Statement of
Operations
Acquisition-
related
expenses
Change in
deferred net
revenue
(online-enabled games)
Mobile
platform fees
Stock-based
compensation
5,537
-
(165
)
(161
)
-
1,369
(12
)
-
(161
)
(4
)
4,168
12
(165
)
-
4
2,723
(27
)
-
-
(343
)
1,445
39
(165
)
-
347
63
-
-
-
-
1,508
39
(165
)
-
347
295
For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Operating Metric
The following is a calculation of our total net bookings for the periods presented:
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
1,387
1,238
5,537
4,950
(131)
173
(165)
182
(43)
(47)
(161)
(188)
1,213
1,364
5,211
4,944
Impact of COVID-19 on our Business Operations and Outlook
We have focused on actions to support our people, our players, and our communities around the world affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Substantially all of our global workforce has shifted to work from home, and our primary focus continues to be the safety and well-being of our employees. Our IT, security and digital platform teams mobilized to add capacity to our remote working systems to scale to a fully distributed workforce.
Throughout this time, our studio teams have continued to deliver live service content while working from home. We launched our “Stay Home, Play Together” initiative to bring our players together when physical distancing is keeping us apart, and we’ve delivered dozens of Stay & Play programs to date, from special community livestreams and giveaways, to athletes and celebrities playing our games with fans. Our esports teams have conducted major online tournaments, and we’ve executed or plan to execute in the coming months more than 100 celebrity, athlete, community and charity online esports events.
With more people staying at home, we have experienced, and are continuing to experience, heightened levels of engagement and live services net bookings growth to date. The full extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to our business, operations and financial results will depend on numerous evolving factors that we are not able to predict. The key risks to EA’s business are set forth under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” in this release.
Business Outlook as of May 5, 2020
The following forward-looking statements reflect expectations as of May 5, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to update these statements. Results may be materially different and are affected by many factors detailed in this release and in EA’s annual and quarterly SEC filings.
Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2021
Beginning in fiscal year 2021, we will make two changes to the way we report net bookings.
Our fiscal year 2021 guidance reflects both of these changes. Where relevant, financial data for fiscal 2020 is recast for comparability. Please refer to our FY21 Financial Reporting Update on our IR website for additional information.
Financial metrics:
Operational metric:
Twelve Months
Ended
Twelve Months
Ending
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Actuals
Outlook
1,783
1,700
3,592
3,850
5,375
5,550
(164)
(190)
5,211
5,360
In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:
Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2021
GAAP-Based Financial Data
GAAP
Guidance
Acquisition-
related
expenses
Change in
deferred net
revenue
(online-enabled games)
Stock-based
compensation
5,525
-
25
-
1,382
-
-
-
2,850
(20
)
-
(430
)
1,270
20
25
430
978
292
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Expectations – Ending June 30, 2020
Financial metrics:
Operational metric:
In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:
Three Months Ending June 30, 2020
GAAP-Based Financial Data
GAAP
Guidance
Acquisition-
related
expenses
Change in
deferred net
revenue
(online-enabled games)
Stock-based
compensation
(in $ millions)
Total net revenue
1,220
-
(220
)
-
Cost of revenue
210
-
-
-
Operating expense
635
(5
)
-
(90
)
Income before provision for income taxes
374
5
(220
)
90
Net income
270
Number of shares used in computation:
Diluted shares
291
For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Conference Call and Supporting Documents
Electronic Arts will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to review its results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 and its outlook for the future. During the course of the call, Electronic Arts may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live through the following dial-in number (866) 393-4306 (domestic) or (734) 385-2616 (international), using the Conference ID 3759016 or via webcast at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.
EA has posted a slide presentation and a financial model of EA’s historical results and guidance. After the conference call, EA will also post the prepared remarks and the transcript from the conference call on EA’s IR Website.
A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until May 19, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using pin code 3759016. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EA’s IR Website.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements set forth in this release, including the information relating to EA’s fiscal 2021 expectations under the heading “Business Outlook as of May 5, 2020,” and other information regarding EA's fiscal 2021 expectations contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations include the following:
In addition, other factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations are described in Part II, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors” as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.
These forward-looking statements are current as of May 5, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.
While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.
EA SPORTS, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Apex Legends and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. STAR WARS © & TM 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in $ millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Twelve Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net revenue
1,387
1,238
5,537
4,950
Cost of revenue
269
276
1,369
1,322
Gross profit
1,118
962
4,168
3,628
Operating expenses:
Research and development
402
398
1,559
1,433
Marketing and sales
167
229
631
702
General and administrative
142
123
506
460
Acquisition-related contingent consideration
—
11
5
14
Amortization of intangibles
6
5
22
23
Total operating expenses
717
766
2,723
2,632
Operating income
401
196
1,445
996
Interest and other income (expense), net
13
23
63
83
Income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
414
219
1,508
1,079
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(4
)
10
(1,531
)
60
Net income
418
209
3,039
1,019
Earnings per share
Basic
1.44
0.70
10.37
3.36
Diluted
1.43
0.69
10.30
3.33
Number of shares used in computation
Basic
290
299
293
303
Diluted
292
301
295
306
Results (in $ millions, except per share data)
The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on January 30, 2020 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2020
2019
Guidance
Variance
Actuals
Actuals
Net revenue
Net revenue
1,325
62
1,387
1,238
GAAP-based financial data
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
(131
)
—
(131
)
173
Mobile platform fees2
(42
)
(1
)
(43
)
(47
)
Cost of revenue
Cost of revenue
257
12
269
276
GAAP-based financial data
Acquisition-related expenses
(3
)
—
(3
)
(1
)
Stock-based compensation
—
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
Mobile platform fees2
(42
)
(1
)
(43
)
(47
)
Operating expenses
Operating expenses
724
(7
)
717
766
GAAP-based financial data
Acquisition-related expenses
(7
)
1
(6
)
(16
)
Stock-based compensation
(94
)
4
(90
)
(72
)
Income before tax
Income before tax
359
55
414
219
GAAP-based financial data
Acquisition-related expenses
10
(1
)
9
17
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
(131
)
—
(131
)
173
Mobile platform fees2
—
—
—
—
Stock-based compensation
94
(3
)
91
73
Tax rate used for management reporting
18
%
18
%
18
%
Earnings per share
Basic
1.06
0.38
1.44
0.70
Diluted
1.05
0.38
1.43
0.69
Number of shares
Basic
291
(1
)
290
299
Diluted
293
(1
)
292
301
1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.
2Mobile Platform Fees differ from Platform Fees due to fees on platforms other than mobile.
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in $ millions)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 20193
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
3,768
4,708
Short-term investments
1,967
737
Receivables, net
461
623
Other current assets
321
313
Total current assets
6,517
6,381
Property and equipment, net
449
448
Goodwill
1,885
1,892
Acquisition-related intangibles, net
53
87
Deferred income taxes, net
1,903
35
Other assets
305
114
TOTAL ASSETS
11,112
8,957
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
68
113
Accrued and other current liabilities
1,052
1,052
Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)
945
1,100
Senior notes, current, net
599
—
Total current liabilities
2,664
2,265
Senior notes, net
397
994
Income tax obligations
373
233
Deferred income taxes, net
1
2
Other liabilities
216
132
Total liabilities
3,651
3,626
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
3
3
Retained earnings
7,508
5,358
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(50
)
(30
)
Total stockholders’ equity
7,461
5,331
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
11,112
8,957
3Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in $ millions)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Twelve Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
20193
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
418
209
3,039
1,019
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
39
37
150
145
Acquisition-related contingent consideration
5
14
5
14
Stock-based compensation
91
73
347
284
Change in assets and liabilities
Receivables, net
340
183
164
(88
)
Other assets
(41
)
(65
)
35
(24
)
Accounts payable
(3
)
24
(36
)
59
Accrued and other liabilities
(145
)
(120
)
119
3
Deferred income taxes, net
(78
)
73
(1,871
)
(16
)
Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)
(128
)
171
(155
)
151
Net cash provided by operating activities
498
599
1,797
1,547
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
(40
)
(35
)
(140
)
(119
)
Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments
767
733
2,142
1,688
Purchase of short-term investments
(738
)
(198
)
(3,359
)
(1,342
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
(58
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(11
)
500
(1,357
)
169
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
28
25
62
61
Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees
(5
)
(6
)
(91
)
(122
)
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(291
)
(301
)
(1,207
)
(1,192
)
Payment of contingent consideration
(32
)
—
(122
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(300
)
(282
)
(1,358
)
(1,253
)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
(22
)
4
(22
)
(13
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
165
821
(940
)
450
Beginning cash and cash equivalents
3,603
3,887
4,708
4,258
Ending cash and cash equivalents
3,768
4,708
3,768
4,708
3Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
(in $ millions, except per share data)
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YOY %
FY19
FY20
FY20
FY20
FY20
Change
Net revenue
Net revenue
1,238
1,209
1,348
1,593
1,387
12
%
GAAP-based financial data
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
173
(427
)
(35
)
428
(131
)
Mobile platform fees2
(47
)
(39
)
(36
)
(43
)
(43
)
Gross profit
Gross profit
962
1,022
943
1,085
1,118
16
%
Gross profit (as a % of net revenue)
78
%
85
%
70
%
68
%
81
%
GAAP-based financial data
Acquisition-related expenses
1
2
2
5
3
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
173
(427
)
(35
)
428
(131
)
Mobile platform fees2
—
—
—
—
—
Stock-based compensation
1
1
1
1
1
Operating income
Operating income
196
415
268
361
401
105
%
Operating income (as a % of net revenue)
16
%
34
%
20
%
23
%
29
%
GAAP-based financial data
Acquisition-related expenses
17
8
10
12
9
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
173
(427
)
(35
)
428
(131
)
Stock-based compensation
73
73
92
91
91
Net income
Net income
209
1,421
854
346
418
100
%
Net income (as a % of net revenue)
17
%
118
%
63
%
22
%
30
%
GAAP-based financial data
Acquisition-related expenses
17
8
10
12
9
Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1
173
(427
)
(35
)
428
(131
)
Stock-based compensation
73
73
92
91
91
Tax rate used for management reporting
18
%
18
%
18
%
18
%
18
%
Diluted earnings per share
0.69
4.75
2.89
1.18
1.43
107
%
Number of diluted shares used in computation
Basic
299
297
295
292
290
Diluted
301
299
296
294
292
1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.
2Mobile Platform Fees differ from Platform Fees due to fees on platforms other than mobile.
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
(in $ millions)
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YOY %
FY19
FY20
FY20
FY20
FY20
Change
QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS
Net revenue by composition
Full game downloads
169
132
180
286
211
25
%
Live services
714
731
573
677
832
17
%
Mobile4
182
186
169
161
176
(3
%)
Total digital
1,065
1,049
922
1,124
1,219
14
%
Packaged goods and other
173
160
426
469
168
(3
%)
Total net revenue
1,238
1,209
1,348
1,593
1,387
12
%
Total digital
86
%
87
%
68
%
71
%
88
%
Packaged goods and other
14
%
13
%
32
%
29
%
12
%
Total net revenue %
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
GAAP-based financial data
Full game downloads
44
(57
)
(5
)
31
(21
)
Live services
131
(227
)
(80
)
316
(43
)
Mobile4
—
(25
)
(11
)
16
5
Total digital
175
(309
)
(96
)
363
(59
)
Packaged goods and other
(2
)
(118
)
61
65
(72
)
Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition1
173
(427
)
(35
)
428
(131
)
Mobile platform fees2
(47
)
(39
)
(36
)
(43
)
(43
)
Net revenue by platform
Console
826
760
923
1,163
928
12
%
PC/Browser
217
249
242
257
269
24
%
Mobile
190
196
177
169
185
(3
%)
Other
5
4
6
4
5
—
Total net revenue
1,238
1,209
1,348
1,593
1,387
12
%
GAAP-based financial data
Console
87
(344
)
8
388
(143
)
PC/Browser
88
(59
)
(31
)
24
7
Mobile
(2
)
(25
)
(11
)
16
5
Other
—
1
(1
)
—
—
Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform1
173
(427
)
(35
)
428
(131
)
Mobile platform fees2
(47
)
(39
)
(36
)
(43
)
(43
)
1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.
2Mobile Platform Fees differ from Platform Fees due to fees on platforms other than mobile.
4Mobile Digital: excludes non-Digital mobile items such as licensing
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics
(in $ millions)
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YOY %
FY19
FY20
FY20
FY20
FY20
Change
CASH FLOW DATA
Operating cash flow
599
158
37
1,104
498
(17
%)
Operating cash flow - TTM
1,547
1,585
1,748
1,898
1,797
16
%
Capital expenditures
35
45
27
28
40
14
%
Capital expenditures - TTM
119
132
128
135
140
18
%
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
301
305
306
305
291
(3
%)
DEPRECIATION
Depreciation expense
31
30
30
29
31
—
BALANCE SHEET DATA
Cash and cash equivalents
4,708
3,533
2,940
3,603
3,768
Short-term investments
737
1,654
1,943
1,999
1,967
Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments
5,445
5,187
4,883
5,602
5,735
5
%
Receivables, net
623
329
856
798
461
(26
%)
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION
Cost of revenue
1
1
1
1
1
Research and development
49
49
61
60
59
Marketing and sales
9
7
10
10
10
General and administrative
14
16
20
20
21
Total stock-based compensation
73
73
92
91
91
Chris Evenden
Vice President, Investor Relations
650-628-0255
cevenden@ea.com
John Reseburg
Vice President, Corporate Communications
650-628-3601
jreseburg@ea.com