PM: UBISOFT ENTHÜLLT DAS SETTING DES NEUEN ASSASSIN’S CREED® MIT BOSSLOGIC

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 29. April 2020 – Ubisoft® lädt heute alle Fans dazu ein, einem Livestream beizuwohnen, in dem der australische Künstler Bosslogic ein einzigartiges Artwork kreiert und so gleichzeitig das Setting des neuen Assassin’s Creed® preisgibt.

Der Enthüllungs-Livestream ist jetzt live auf folgenden Plattformen zu sehen:

Mehr Informationen zu Assassin’s Creed® auf Facebook und Twitter sowie Instagram

Aktuelle News zu Assassin’s Creed® und weiteren Ubisoft Titeln unter: https://news.ubisoft.com

About BossLogic

Kode Abdo, also known as Bosslogic, is an Australian contemporary digital artist who emerged on social media with his powerful and creative works on all current trends on the Internet, notably when it comes to his favorite subject: the Entertainment industry. He is notably known for his collaboration with Marvel for a Limited Edition Avengers: Endgame poster, as well as DC Comics on the upcoming Black Adam movie starring Dwayne Johnson.

As a self-taught artist, Kode first started drawing when he was 6 years old. Using mainly digital tools and graphics to create, his art reflects his passion for Entertainment, including comics, movies and video games, and his interest for all the current trends on the Internet. For the past 8 years, he has been working in digital mediums while building his brand and his studio Lineage Studios, based in New York, USA. With more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram, Kode Abdo is one of the most accomplished digital artists today.

For more information about Bosslogic and his latest creations you can visit: https://www.instagram.com/bosslogic/

© 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries