PM: Electronic Arts and Google Announce Partnership to Bring EA Games to Stadia

Electronic Arts and Google Announce Partnership to Bring EA Games to Stadia

28. April 2020 - 18:15

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Madden NFL and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ To Launch on Stadia

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Google announced a partnership to launch five EA games on Stadia - Google’s cloud-based gaming platform. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ - the critically acclaimed single-player, third-person action-adventure Star Wars™ game from Respawn and EA - is scheduled to launch on Stadia by the end of this year. EA SPORTS™ FIFA and Madden NFL are scheduled to be available to players on Stadia this winter, with more games to follow in 2021.

“Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform.”

"We’re thrilled to see some of Electronic Arts’ biggest hits come to the Stadia. I can't wait to play EA SPORTS FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favorite screens instantly with the simple click of a button," said Phil Harrison, GM and VP at Google.

Stadia is Google’s new cloud-based gaming platform that lets you play the latest video games on TVs, laptops, desktops, and select tablets and phones. With Stadia you can buy games that run at up to 1080p/60fps, or play with the Stadia Pro subscription that gives players access to play a selection of games up to 4K/60fps and HDR, along with free games to claim each month. EA games will be available for purchase. For more information on Stadia, visit www.stadia.com.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at http://www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Star Wars © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd. John Madden, FIFA and NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About Stadia

Stadia is Google’s new cloud based gaming platform that revolutionizes the way gamers access, play and enjoy their favorite games. Stadia lets you play the latest video games instantly with one-click on TVs, laptops, desktops, and select tablets and phones. It is free to try, and anyone who signs up will get two free months of Stadia Pro with instant access to nine games, including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper. Players can purchase even more games on the store, which will remain theirs to play even without a Stadia Pro subscription. With Stadia, games will never require a download or updates, making it the most accessible platform ever. Go to Stadia.com to play.

Jen Riley
Director, Strategic Communications
jriley@ea.com
604-375-6465

Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
