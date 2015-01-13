PM: MONOPOLY DIESE WOCHE KOSTENLOS AUF UPLAY SPIELBAR

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 21. April 2020 – Ubisoft stellt in Verbindung mit Hasbro das Nr. 1 Familienspiel der Welt MONOPOLY® ab heute bis zum 27. April für alle Spieler auf dem PC kostenlos zur Verfügung. MONOPOLY ist Teil der einmonatigen Reihe von Angeboten, Testversionen und Rabatten von Ubisoft, die Menschen unterstützen soll, die aktuell in ihren Wohnungen bleiben müssen. Die Initiative bietet Spielern die Möglichkeit, Spaß mit ihrer Familie und Freunden zu haben, während sie Social Distancing von der Sicherheit ihres Zuhauses praktizieren. Alle Angebote sind verfügbar unter: http://free.ubisoft.com In MONOPOLY erleben die Spieler das ikonische Spiel auf drei einzigartigen 3D-Spielbrettern. Während das Spielgeschehen voranschreitet und die Spieler investieren, werden die Städte vor ihren Augen aufblühen und sich entwickeln. Am Anfang jeder Runde stehen den Spielern sechs offizielle Hausregeln zur Auswahl, die von Monopoly-Fans weltweit bestimmt wurden. Man kann sich auch für ein schnelles Spiel entscheiden, indem eins der neuen Spezial-Ziele gewählt wird. Für mehr Informationen über das MONOPOLY-Videospiel besuchen Sie bitte: www.ubisoft.com Monopoly Plus zudem bis zum 30. April um 60 % rabattiert im Ubisoft Store: https://store.ubi.com/de/game

About Hasbro Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play and Entertainment Experiences. From toys, games and consumer products to television, movies, digital gaming, live action, music, and virtual reality experiences, Hasbro connects to global audiences by bringing to life great innovations, stories and brands across established and inventive platforms. Hasbro’s iconic brands include NERF, MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS as well as premier partner brands. Through its global entertainment studio eOne, Hasbro is building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Hasbro is committed to making the world a better place for children and their families through corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. Hasbro ranked No. 13 on the 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine and has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past eight years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow us on Twitter (@Hasbro) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

© 2020 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

