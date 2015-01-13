PM: MONOPOLY DIESE WOCHE KOSTENLOS AUF UPLAY SPIELBAR

PC 360 XOne PS3 PS4

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 21. April 2020 – Ubisoft stellt in Verbindung mit Hasbro das Nr. 1 Familienspiel der Welt MONOPOLY® ab heute bis zum 27. April für alle Spieler auf dem PC kostenlos zur Verfügung. MONOPOLY ist Teil der einmonatigen Reihe von Angeboten, Testversionen und Rabatten von Ubisoft, die Menschen unterstützen soll, die aktuell in ihren Wohnungen bleiben müssen. Die Initiative bietet Spielern die Möglichkeit, Spaß mit ihrer Familie und Freunden zu haben, während sie Social Distancing von der Sicherheit ihres Zuhauses praktizieren. Alle Angebote sind verfügbar unter: http://free.ubisoft.com In MONOPOLY erleben die Spieler das ikonische Spiel auf drei einzigartigen 3D-Spielbrettern. Während das Spielgeschehen voranschreitet und die Spieler investieren, werden die Städte vor ihren Augen aufblühen und sich entwickeln. Am Anfang jeder Runde stehen den Spielern sechs offizielle Hausregeln zur Auswahl, die von Monopoly-Fans weltweit bestimmt wurden. Man kann sich auch für ein schnelles Spiel entscheiden, indem eins der neuen Spezial-Ziele gewählt wird. Für mehr Informationen über das MONOPOLY-Videospiel besuchen Sie bitte: www.ubisoft.com Monopoly Plus zudem bis zum 30. April um 60 % rabattiert im Ubisoft Store: https://store.ubi.com/de/game

