PM: THE CREW 2® - FREE WEEKEND VOM 9. BIS ZUM 13. APRIL

9. April 2020
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 9. April 2020 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass The Crew® 2 vom 9. April bis zum 13. April auf PlayStation®4 und Windows PC via Uplay kostenlos spielbar ist. Spieler erhalten Zugang zur Vollversion inklusive dem neuesten Update Inner Drive, das 20 neue Fahrzeuge sowie wöchentliche PvE-Wettkämpfe und einzigartige LIVE-Summit-Events hinzufügt. Dort liefern sich die Spieler Rennen um die top Ranglistenplätze und haben die Chance exklusive Belohnungen zu gewinnen. Neben Inner Drive stehen den Spielern Hunderte von Herausforderungen aus dem Basisspiels bereit, während sie die Vereinigen Staaten von Küste zu Küste am Steuer ihrer Traumfahrzeuge Solo oder im Coop mit bis zu vier Spielern erkunden.

Als Teil des kostenlosen Wochenendes ist der Ford GT 2005 für 1 Crew Credit für alle Spieler und komplett kostenlos für alle Season Pass Besitzer vom 8. bis zum 15. April erhältlich. Der Free Weekend Trailer zu The Crew 2 kann inkl. Embedded-Code unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Die AT-Version des Videos kann hier auf YouTube gefunden werden. Spieler, die ihre Reise durch die US-amerikanische Open World in The Crew 2 fortsetzen möchten, behalten nicht nur ihren Fortschritt, sondern erhalten auch Rabatte auf The Crew 2 und den Season Pass für Uplay PC. Vom 9. April bis zum 16. April gibt es 75 % Rabatt auf die Deluxe Version und 50 % Preisnachlass auf den Season Pass.

Weitere Informationen über The Crew 2 und weiteren Ubisoft Spiele gibt es unter: news.ubisoft.comNeuesten Informationen über The Crew 2 unter: thecrewgame.com, sowie auf Facebook auf und auf Twitter und unter #TheCrew2. The Crew-Angebote im Ubisoft Store unter: https://store.ubi.com/thecrew2 AboutTheCrew 2 Developed by Ubisoft IvoryTower,*a studio based in Lyon, France, The Crew 2 lets players experience the thrill of the American motorsports spirit inside a fully redesigned USA. The game’s playground pushes physical boundaries to let driving and open world fans test their skills in nonstop competition and exploration. From coast to coast, drivers can explore America and compete to become the greatest motorsports champion by collecting a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats and planes. Players can dominate the motorsports scene on land, on water and in the air. They can find challenges and inspiration among four different motorsports families: street racing, off-road, pro-racing and freestyle, and players will be given a broad set of options among a wide selection of vehicle types. *Associate studios include Ubisoft Bucharest / Paris / Shanghai and Massive Entertainment.

