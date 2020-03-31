PM: FOR HONOR® FEIERT MIT EINEM MINI-EVENT DEN 1. APRIL

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf,31.März2020– Ubisoft®gab heute bekannt, dassForHonorzum 1. April ein besonderes, eintägiges Event abhalten wird.Während der gesamten Dauer des Events„Mini Edition" und über alle Mehrspieler-Modi hinweg,werden die Spieler alle Heldengeschrumpft und mit hoher Stimmevorfinden, die ihre mächtigen Waffen auf demSchlachtfeld schwingen.Bestimmte Bewegungen sorgen dafür, dass die Helden vorübergehend wieder auf ihre normale Größe wachsen.

Das Event findet vom 1. April 6:00 Uhr bis zum 2. April 15:00 Uhr statt.Zudem gibt es noch bis zum 9. AprilForHonorpreisreduziert im Ubisoft Store Spring Sale unter:https://store.ubi.com/de/spring-sale

Neu außerdem,dasUbisoft-Affiliate-Programm. Interessierte Partner können sich dort anmelden und über Verlinkungen 5% des finalen Einkaufswerts verdienen.Mehr unter:https://www.daisycon.com/de/kampagnen/14378-ubisoft-de-at/

