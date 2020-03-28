PM: Good Cop, Bad Cop, Rebel Cop

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Minsk, Belarus / Giebelstadt, Germany, March 26th, 2020:The city of Ripton needs your help! Victor Zuev, notorious crime lord and ruthless maniac, has seized control of the entire town. Blackmailing local entrepreneurs and corrupting officials and even law-enforcement, he will stop at nothing to maintain his position as mobster kingpin. It is up to you to lead a small posse of renegade policemen and women in their vigilante fight against organized crime to serve justice and protect the locals, whatever it takes.

Rebel Cops features thrilling, high-stakes tactical missions with complex turn-based strategy mechanics. Pre-Order now from the App Store and Pre-Register on Google Play to be among the very first to take the law to Ripton on iOS and Android.

Rebel Cops will be released on the 16th of April 2020 as a HandyGames premium title for $7.99 / € 7,99 / £ 6,99. There will be no ads, micro transactions, loot boxes or other gambling mechanics. One price, one great game.

About Rebel Cops:

Rebel Cops, a spin-off set in the world of the critically acclaimed “This is the Police” franchise, offers 15+ hours of challenging tactical missions with a high replay value due to various feasible approaches to each mission and tough player choices with impactful outcomes. The game’s hardcore TBS operations will have you outgunned and outnumbered and a single bullet can cost a squad member’s life.

Key Features

