Humble Store: Bis zu 80% Rabatt auf Spiele von 11 Bit Studios

Im Humble Store ist ein Publisher-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr bis zu 80 Prozent auf die Spiele aus dem Portfolio von 11 Bit Studios erhaltet. Die Liste umfasst unter andrem Titel, wie Frostpunk (Testnote: 8.5), Moonlighter (Testnote: 7.0), Children of Morta (im User-Artikel), This War of Mine (Testnote: 7.5), Anomaly - Warzone Earth und Beat Cop. Nachfolgend alle Rabatte im Überblick:
|Spiel | DLC
|Rabatt
|Preis
|Anomaly 2
|80%
|2,79€ statt 13,99€
|Anomaly: Defenders
|80%
|1,99€ statt 9,99€
|Anomaly: Game Collection
|80%
|5,88€ statt 29,43€
|Anomaly: Korea
|80%
|0,99€ statt 4,99€
|Anomaly: Warzone Earth
|80%
|1,99€ statt 9,99€
|Anomaly: Warzone Earth - Mobile Campaign
|80%
|0,99€ statt 4,99€
|Beat Cop
|75%
|3,74€ statt 14,99€
|Children of Morta
|30%
|15,39€ statt 21,99€
|Frostpunk: The Last Autumn
|10%
|15,29€ statt 16,99€
|Moonlighter
|60%
|7,99€ statt 19,99€
|Moonlighter: Between Dimensions
|60%
|2,79€ statt 6,99€
|Spacecom
|80%
|1,99€ statt 9,99€
|This War of Mine: Final Cut
|75%
|4,79€ statt 18,99€
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|75%
|1,24€ statt 4,99€
|This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
|70%
|0,59€ statt 1,99€
|This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
|75%
|1,74€ statt 6,99€
|This War of Mine: Stories -The Last Broadcast: Episode 2
|70%
|1,19€ statt 3,99€
|Tower 57
|80%
|2,39€ statt 11,99€
|Tower 57: 2er Pack
|80%
|3,99€ statt 19,99€