Humble Store: Bis zu 80% Rabatt auf Spiele von 11 Bit Studios

7. Februar 2020 - 17:06

Im Humble Store ist ein Publisher-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr bis zu 80 Prozent auf die Spiele aus dem Portfolio von 11 Bit Studios erhaltet. Die Liste umfasst unter andrem Titel, wie Frostpunk (Testnote: 8.5), Moonlighter (Testnote: 7.0), Children of Morta (im User-Artikel), This War of Mine (Testnote: 7.5), Anomaly - Warzone Earth und Beat Cop. Nachfolgend alle Rabatte im Überblick:

Spiel | DLC Rabatt Preis
Anomaly 2 80% 2,79€ statt 13,99€
Anomaly: Defenders 80% 1,99€ statt 9,99€
Anomaly: Game Collection 80% 5,88€ statt 29,43€
Anomaly: Korea 80% 0,99€ statt 4,99€
Anomaly: Warzone Earth 80% 1,99€ statt 9,99€
Anomaly: Warzone Earth - Mobile Campaign 80% 0,99€ statt 4,99€
Beat Cop 75% 3,74€ statt 14,99€
Children of Morta 30% 15,39€ statt 21,99€
Frostpunk: The Last Autumn 10% 15,29€ statt 16,99€
Moonlighter 60% 7,99€ statt 19,99€
Moonlighter: Between Dimensions 60% 2,79€ statt 6,99€
Spacecom 80% 1,99€ statt 9,99€
This War of Mine: Final Cut 75% 4,79€ statt 18,99€
This War of Mine: The Little Ones 75% 1,24€ statt 4,99€
This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise 70% 0,59€ statt 1,99€
This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass 75% 1,74€ statt 6,99€
This War of Mine: Stories -The Last Broadcast: Episode 2 70% 1,19€ statt 3,99€
Tower 57 80% 2,39€ statt 11,99€
Tower 57: 2er Pack 80% 3,99€ statt 19,99€
