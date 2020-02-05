Playstation Store: Kritiker-Empfehlungen im Angebot

Sony hat im Playstation Store eine neue Rabattaktion gestartet, bei der ausgewählte, von den Kritikern empfohlene Spiele teilweise um bis zu 60 Prozent im Preis reduziert wurden. Die Liste umfasst insgesamt 18 Titel, darunter solche, wie Death Stranding (Testnote: 8.5), Spider-Man (Testnote: 9.0), Borderlands 3 (Testnote: 8.0), Red Dead Redemption 2 (Testnote: 9.5), Control (Testnote: 8.5) und Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (Testnote: 8.5). Nachfolgend die Angebote:
|Spiel
|Rabatt
|Preis
|Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition
|65%
|39,99€ statt 114,99€
|Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition
|40%
|59,99€ statt 99,99€
|Call of Duty - Modern Warfare: Battle Pass Edition
|20%
|67,99€ statt 84,99€
|Control: Digital Deluxe Edition
|43%
|44,99€ statt 79,99€
|Crash Team Racing - Nitro-Fueled: Nitros Oxide Edition
|40%
|35,99€ statt 59,99€
|Death Stranding
|42%
|39,99€ statt 69,99€
|Devil May Cry 5: Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs)
|50%
|24,99€ statt 49,99€
|Far Cry - New Dawn
|60%
|17,99€ statt 44,99€
|FIFA 20: Ultimate Edition
|50%
|49,99€ statt 99,99€
|Grand Theft Auto 5
|50%
|14,99€ statt 29,99€
|Hitman 2: Gold Edition
|70%
|29,99€ statt 99,99€
|Overwatch: Legendary Edition
|67%
|19,79€ statt 59,99€
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
|58%
|34,99€ statt 84,99€
|Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice
|35%
|45,49€ statt 69,99€
|Spider-Man
|50%
|19,99€ statt 39,99€
|Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition
|50%
|24,99€ statt 49,99€
|God of War: Digital Deluxe Edition
|33%
|19,99€ statt 29,99€
|The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt
|70%
|8,99€ statt 29,99€
Gibt ja teils auch noch mehr Rabatt, wenn man PS+ hat, habe mir also endlich mal Hitman 2 zugelegt (allerdings nicht die Gold Edition, die inhaltlich für mich nicht so interessant ist).
Habe mir "Control" gegönnt und da ich noch keine RTX-Grafikkarte habe, kann ich es auch auf der Konsole spielen und umgehe dazu noch den Epic Store.
Hm, God of War für 16,99 Euro (PS+-Rabatt)...