Playstation Store: Kritiker-Empfehlungen im Angebot

5. Februar 2020 - 16:54
Sony hat im Playstation Store eine neue Rabattaktion gestartet, bei der ausgewählte, von den Kritikern empfohlene Spiele teilweise um bis zu 60 Prozent im Preis reduziert wurden. Die Liste umfasst insgesamt 18 Titel, darunter solche, wie Death Stranding (Testnote: 8.5), Spider-Man (Testnote: 9.0), Borderlands 3 (Testnote: 8.0), Red Dead Redemption 2 (Testnote: 9.5), Control (Testnote: 8.5) und Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice (Testnote: 8.5). Nachfolgend die Angebote:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition 65% 39,99€ statt 114,99€
Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition 40% 59,99€ statt 99,99€
Call of Duty - Modern Warfare: Battle Pass Edition 20% 67,99€ statt 84,99€
Control: Digital Deluxe Edition 43% 44,99€ statt 79,99€
Crash Team Racing - Nitro-Fueled: Nitros Oxide Edition 40% 35,99€ statt 59,99€
Death Stranding 42% 39,99€ statt 69,99€
Devil May Cry 5: Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs) 50% 24,99€ statt 49,99€
Far Cry - New Dawn 60% 17,99€ statt 44,99€
FIFA 20: Ultimate Edition 50% 49,99€ statt 99,99€
Grand Theft Auto 5 50% 14,99€ statt 29,99€
Hitman 2: Gold Edition 70% 29,99€ statt 99,99€
Overwatch: Legendary Edition 67% 19,79€ statt 59,99€
Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition 58% 34,99€ statt 84,99€
Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice 35% 45,49€ statt 69,99€
Spider-Man 50% 19,99€ statt 39,99€
Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition 50% 24,99€ statt 49,99€
God of War: Digital Deluxe Edition 33% 19,99€ statt 29,99€
The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt 70% 8,99€ statt 29,99€
TheLastToKnow 18 Doppel-Voter - - 11546 - 5. Februar 2020 - 16:58 #

Gibt ja teils auch noch mehr Rabatt, wenn man PS+ hat, habe mir also endlich mal Hitman 2 zugelegt (allerdings nicht die Gold Edition, die inhaltlich für mich nicht so interessant ist).

Berndor 13 Koop-Gamer - - 1421 - 5. Februar 2020 - 17:26 #

Habe mir "Control" gegönnt und da ich noch keine RTX-Grafikkarte habe, kann ich es auch auf der Konsole spielen und umgehe dazu noch den Epic Store.

Drapondur 30 Pro-Gamer - - 138572 - 5. Februar 2020 - 19:18 #

Hm, God of War für 16,99 Euro (PS+-Rabatt)...

