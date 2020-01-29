GOG-Weekly-Sale: „Kids win the Day“-Aktion mit Rabatten bis 75%

CD Projekt hat in seinem GOG-Store unter dem Motto „Kids win the Day“ einen neuen Weekly-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr DRM-freie Spiele, in denen Kinder als Protagonisten fungieren, zu teilweise um bis zu 75 Prozent reduzierten Preisen erwerben könnt. Geboten werden A Plague Tale - Innocence (Testnote: 8.5), Fran Bow, Little Nightmares (Testnote: 8.0), Jenny LeClue - Detectivú, Knights and Bikes, Little Misfortune und Oxenfree (Testnote: 8.0). Hier alle Angebote:

Spiel | DLC | Bonus  Rabatt Preis
A Plague Tale - Innocence 50% 22,49€ statt 44,99€
A Plague Tale - Innocence: Coats of Arms (DLC) 30% 1,39€ statt 1,99€
Fran Bow 50% 6,79€ statt 13,59€
Jenny LeClue - Detectivú 20% 15,19€ statt 18,99€
Knights and Bikes 10% 15,09€ statt 16,79€
Little Misfortune 20% 13,49€ statt 16,79€
Little Misfortune: Fancy Edition 20% 19,99€ statt 24,99€
Little Misfortune: Official Artbook 17% 1,99€ statt 2,39€
Little Misfortune: Original Soundtrack 19% 4,59€ statt 5,69€
Little Nightmares 75% 5,00€ statt 19,99€
Little Nightmares: The Depths (DLC) 50% 1,99€ statt 3,99€
Little Nightmares: The Hideaway (DLC) 50% 1,99€ statt 3,99€
Little Nightmares: The Residence (DLC) 50% 1,99€ statt 3,99€
Little Nightmares: Original Soundtrack 48% 2,59€ statt 4,99€
Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw (Season Pass) 50% 4,99€ statt 9,99€
Oxenfree 50% 4,09€ statt 8,19€
