GOG-Weekly-Sale: „Kids win the Day“-Aktion mit Rabatten bis 75%

CD Projekt hat in seinem GOG-Store unter dem Motto „Kids win the Day“ einen neuen Weekly-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr DRM-freie Spiele, in denen Kinder als Protagonisten fungieren, zu teilweise um bis zu 75 Prozent reduzierten Preisen erwerben könnt. Geboten werden A Plague Tale - Innocence (Testnote: 8.5), Fran Bow, Little Nightmares (Testnote: 8.0), Jenny LeClue - Detectivú, Knights and Bikes, Little Misfortune und Oxenfree (Testnote: 8.0). Hier alle Angebote: