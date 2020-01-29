GOG-Weekly-Sale: „Kids win the Day“-Aktion mit Rabatten bis 75%

CD Projekt hat in seinem GOG-Store unter dem Motto „Kids win the Day“ einen neuen Weekly-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr DRM-freie Spiele, in denen Kinder als Protagonisten fungieren, zu teilweise um bis zu 75 Prozent reduzierten Preisen erwerben könnt. Geboten werden A Plague Tale - Innocence (Testnote: 8.5), Fran Bow, Little Nightmares (Testnote: 8.0), Jenny LeClue - Detectivú, Knights and Bikes, Little Misfortune und Oxenfree (Testnote: 8.0). Hier alle Angebote:
|Spiel | DLC | Bonus
|Rabatt
|Preis
|A Plague Tale - Innocence
|50%
|22,49€ statt 44,99€
|A Plague Tale - Innocence: Coats of Arms (DLC)
|30%
|1,39€ statt 1,99€
|Fran Bow
|50%
|6,79€ statt 13,59€
|Jenny LeClue - Detectivú
|20%
|15,19€ statt 18,99€
|Knights and Bikes
|10%
|15,09€ statt 16,79€
|Little Misfortune
|20%
|13,49€ statt 16,79€
|Little Misfortune: Fancy Edition
|20%
|19,99€ statt 24,99€
|Little Misfortune: Official Artbook
|17%
|1,99€ statt 2,39€
|Little Misfortune: Original Soundtrack
|19%
|4,59€ statt 5,69€
|Little Nightmares
|75%
|5,00€ statt 19,99€
|Little Nightmares: The Depths (DLC)
|50%
|1,99€ statt 3,99€
|Little Nightmares: The Hideaway (DLC)
|50%
|1,99€ statt 3,99€
|Little Nightmares: The Residence (DLC)
|50%
|1,99€ statt 3,99€
|Little Nightmares: Original Soundtrack
|48%
|2,59€ statt 4,99€
|Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw (Season Pass)
|50%
|4,99€ statt 9,99€
|Oxenfree
|50%
|4,09€ statt 8,19€