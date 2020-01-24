The Outer Worlds: Game of the Year bei den New York Video Game Awards

PC Switch XOne PS4

In Manhattan wurden vor wenigen Tagen die New York Video Game Awards verliehen. Die Zeremonie des New York Video Game Critics Circle wurde zum neunten Mal abgehalten, um die größten Spielerfolge des vergangenen Jahres zu würdigen.

Den Award als "Game of the Year" bekam Obisdians Sci-Fi-RPG The Outer Worlds. Disco Elysium gewann die Auszeichnung als "Best Indie Game". Alle Nominierten und Sieger (mit * versehen) findet ihr nachfolgend. Zusätzlich wurden noch zwei weitere Awards vergeben: Der "Knickerbocker Award" für den besten Spielejorunalismus an Khee Hoon Chan sowie der "Andrew Yoon Legend Award" an Reggie Fils-Aime für sein Lebenswerk und die Anerkennung seiner Arbeit als ehemaliger Präsident von Nintendo of America.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Luigi's Mansion 3

The Outer Worlds(*)

Outer Wilds

A Plague Tale - Innocence

Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice

Resident Evil 2

Death Stranding

Telling Lies

Disco Elysium

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Tetris 99

Super Mario Maker 2

Adventure Academy

Luigi's Mansion 3(*)

Pokémon Schwert, Pokémon Schild

Concrete Genie

The King's Bird

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Immortal Rogue

The Elder Scrolls - Blades

Sayonara Wild Hearts(*)

Grindstone

Rayman Mini

Sky - Children of the Light

Pilgrims

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Nintendo Labo VR Kit

Sea Hero Quest

Minecraft Earth(*)

Stormland

Trover Saves The Universe

Asgard's Wrath

Five Nights at Freddy's VR - Help Wanted

Blood and Truth

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Ape Out

Sunless Skies

Heaven's Vault

A Plague Tale - Innocence

Telling Lies

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Disco Elysium(*)

Bloodstained - Ritual of the Night

Untitled Goose Game

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Far Cry - New Dawn

Tropico 6

Sayonara Wild Hearts(*)

Borderlands 3

Death Stranding

Pokémon Schwert, Pokémon Schild

Hypnospace Outlaw

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Kingdom Hearts 3

Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice

Devil May Cry 5

Death Stranding

The Outer Worlds

Outer Wilds(*)

Hypnospace Outlaw

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing

Erica

Telling Lies

The Outer Worlds

Disco Elysium(*)

Hypnospace Outlaw

Plague Tale - Innocence

Death Stranding

Life is Strange 2

Joltin’ Joe Award: Best Esports Player of the Year

VK Loon

Doinb

Sinatraa

Bugha

Arslan Ash(*)

MKLeo

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Faye Kingslee als Nico in Devil May Cry 5

als Nico in Norman Reedus als Sam in Death Stranding

als Sam in Margaret Qualley als Mama in Death Stranding

als Mama in Courtney Hope als Jesse in Control(*)

als Jesse in Debra Wilson als Cere in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

als Cere in Tommie Earl Jenkins als Die-Hardman in Death Stranding

als Die-Hardman in Alexandra Shipp als Ava in Telling Lies

als Ava in Logan Marshall Green als David in Telling Lies

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

Resident Evil 2(*)

ToeJam & Earl - Back in the Groove!

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Mario & Luigi - Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey

The Legend of Zelda - Link's Awakening

Captain Award for Best Esports Team