The Outer Worlds: Game of the Year bei den New York Video Game Awards

In Manhattan wurden vor wenigen Tagen die New York Video Game Awards verliehen. Die Zeremonie des New York Video Game Critics Circle wurde zum neunten Mal abgehalten, um die größten Spielerfolge des vergangenen Jahres zu würdigen.
Den Award als "Game of the Year" bekam Obisdians Sci-Fi-RPG The Outer Worlds. Disco Elysium gewann die Auszeichnung als "Best Indie Game". Alle Nominierten und Sieger (mit * versehen) findet ihr nachfolgend. Zusätzlich wurden noch zwei weitere Awards vergeben: Der "Knickerbocker Award" für den besten Spielejorunalismus an Khee Hoon Chan sowie der "Andrew Yoon Legend Award" an Reggie Fils-Aime für sein Lebenswerk und die Anerkennung seiner Arbeit als ehemaliger Präsident von Nintendo of America.
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- The Outer Worlds(*)
- Outer Wilds
- A Plague Tale - Innocence
- Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice
- Resident Evil 2
- Death Stranding
- Telling Lies
- Disco Elysium
Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
- Tetris 99
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Adventure Academy
- Luigi's Mansion 3(*)
- Pokémon Schwert, Pokémon Schild
- Concrete Genie
- The King's Bird
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
- Immortal Rogue
- The Elder Scrolls - Blades
- Sayonara Wild Hearts(*)
- Grindstone
- Rayman Mini
- Sky - Children of the Light
- Pilgrims
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
- Nintendo Labo VR Kit
- Sea Hero Quest
- Minecraft Earth(*)
- Stormland
- Trover Saves The Universe
- Asgard's Wrath
- Five Nights at Freddy's VR - Help Wanted
- Blood and Truth
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
- Ape Out
- Sunless Skies
- Heaven's Vault
- A Plague Tale - Innocence
- Telling Lies
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Disco Elysium(*)
- Bloodstained - Ritual of the Night
- Untitled Goose Game
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
- Far Cry - New Dawn
- Tropico 6
- Sayonara Wild Hearts(*)
- Borderlands 3
- Death Stranding
- Pokémon Schwert, Pokémon Schild
- Hypnospace Outlaw
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice
- Devil May Cry 5
- Death Stranding
- The Outer Worlds
- Outer Wilds(*)
- Hypnospace Outlaw
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing
- Erica
- Telling Lies
- The Outer Worlds
- Disco Elysium(*)
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Plague Tale - Innocence
- Death Stranding
- Life is Strange 2
Joltin’ Joe Award: Best Esports Player of the Year
- VK Loon
- Doinb
- Sinatraa
- Bugha
- Arslan Ash(*)
- MKLeo
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
- Faye Kingslee als Nico in Devil May Cry 5
- Norman Reedus als Sam in Death Stranding
- Margaret Qualley als Mama in Death Stranding
- Courtney Hope als Jesse in Control(*)
- Debra Wilson als Cere in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Tommie Earl Jenkins als Die-Hardman in Death Stranding
- Alexandra Shipp als Ava in Telling Lies
- Logan Marshall Green als David in Telling Lies
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
- Resident Evil 2(*)
- ToeJam & Earl - Back in the Groove!
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Mario & Luigi - Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey
- The Legend of Zelda - Link's Awakening
Captain Award for Best Esports Team
- Astralis (CSGO)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- FPX (League of Legends)(*)
- OG (Dota 2)
- TSM (Apex Legends)
Die Namen der Awards sind unterhaltsam zu lesen.
Verdient. Hat mich gut unterhalten und nach Metro Exodus Platz 2 für mich letztes Jahr.
Mich auch, aber Spiel-des-Jahres-gut fand ich es nicht.
Uff, was für eine Fehlauszeichnung...
Verheißt auch nix gutes für potenzielle Nachfolger, wenn alle Welt es unverdient über den grünen Klee lobt und Obsidian daher bestimmt denkt alles wäre toll mit dem Spiel gewesen :(