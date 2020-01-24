The Outer Worlds: Game of the Year bei den New York Video Game Awards

PC Switch XOne PS4
Bild von CaptainKidd
CaptainKidd 20348 EXP - 20 Gold-Gamer,R10,S3,A10,J9
Vielspieler: Hat 250 Spiele in seine Sammlung eingetragenDieser User hat uns zur KCD Aktion mit einer Spende von 10 Euro unterstützt.Dieser User hat uns an Weihnachten 2017 mit einer Spende von 10 Euro unterstützt.Dieser User hat uns an Weihnachten 2017 mit einer Spende von 5 Euro unterstützt.Bronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtVielschreiber-Azubi: Hat mindestens 50 veröffentlichte News geschriebenBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtAzubi-Redigierer: Hat 100 EXP beim Verbessern fremder News verdientKommentierer: Hat 100 EXP mit Comments verdientVorbild: Hat mindestens 100 Kudos erhaltenLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabei

24. Januar 2020 - 7:37 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
The Outer Worlds ab 34,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

In Manhattan wurden vor wenigen Tagen die New York Video Game Awards verliehen. Die Zeremonie des New York Video Game Critics Circle wurde zum neunten Mal abgehalten, um die größten Spielerfolge des vergangenen Jahres zu würdigen.

Den Award als "Game of the Year" bekam Obisdians Sci-Fi-RPG The Outer Worlds. Disco Elysium gewann die Auszeichnung als "Best Indie Game". Alle Nominierten und Sieger (mit * versehen) findet ihr nachfolgend. Zusätzlich wurden noch zwei weitere Awards vergeben: Der "Knickerbocker Award" für den besten Spielejorunalismus an Khee Hoon Chan sowie der "Andrew Yoon Legend Award" an Reggie Fils-Aime für sein Lebenswerk und die Anerkennung seiner Arbeit als ehemaliger Präsident von Nintendo of America.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • The Outer Worlds(*)
  • Outer Wilds
  • A Plague Tale - Innocence
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Death Stranding
  • Telling Lies
  • Disco Elysium

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

  • Tetris 99
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Adventure Academy
  • Luigi's Mansion 3(*)
  • Pokémon Schwert, Pokémon Schild
  • Concrete Genie
  • The King's Bird

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

  • Immortal Rogue
  • The Elder Scrolls - Blades
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts(*)
  • Grindstone
  • Rayman Mini
  • Sky - Children of the Light
  • Pilgrims

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

  • Nintendo Labo VR Kit
  • Sea Hero Quest
  • Minecraft Earth(*)
  • Stormland
  • Trover Saves The Universe
  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Five Nights at Freddy's VR - Help Wanted
  • Blood and Truth

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

  • Ape Out
  • Sunless Skies
  • Heaven's Vault
  • A Plague Tale - Innocence
  • Telling Lies
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Disco Elysium(*)
  • Bloodstained - Ritual of the Night
  • Untitled Goose Game

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

  • Far Cry - New Dawn
  • Tropico 6
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts(*)
  • Borderlands 3
  • Death Stranding
  • Pokémon Schwert, Pokémon Schild
  • Hypnospace Outlaw

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

  • Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Sekiro - Shadows Die Twice
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Death Stranding
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Outer Wilds(*)
  • Hypnospace Outlaw

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing

  • Erica
  • Telling Lies
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Disco Elysium(*)
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • Plague Tale - Innocence
  • Death Stranding
  • Life is Strange 2

Joltin’ Joe Award: Best Esports Player of the Year

  • VK Loon
  • Doinb
  • Sinatraa
  • Bugha
  • Arslan Ash(*)
  • MKLeo

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

  • Faye Kingslee als Nico in Devil May Cry 5
  • Norman Reedus als Sam in Death Stranding
  • Margaret Qualley als Mama in Death Stranding
  • Courtney Hope als Jesse in Control(*)
  • Debra Wilson als Cere in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Tommie Earl Jenkins als Die-Hardman in Death Stranding
  • Alexandra Shipp als Ava in Telling Lies
  • Logan Marshall Green als David in Telling Lies

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

  • Resident Evil 2(*)
  • ToeJam & Earl - Back in the Groove!
  • Katamari Damacy Reroll
  • Mario & Luigi - Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey
  • The Legend of Zelda - Link's Awakening

Captain Award for Best Esports Team

  • Astralis (CSGO)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
  • FPX (League of Legends)(*)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • TSM (Apex Legends)
9 Kudos
paschalis 22 AAA-Gamer - - 32832 - 24. Januar 2020 - 8:22 #

Die Namen der Awards sind unterhaltsam zu lesen.

vgamer85 19 Megatalent - - 19281 - 24. Januar 2020 - 8:24 #

Verdient. Hat mich gut unterhalten und nach Metro Exodus Platz 2 für mich letztes Jahr.

LRod 17 Shapeshifter - - 7892 - 24. Januar 2020 - 8:53 #

Mich auch, aber Spiel-des-Jahres-gut fand ich es nicht.

John of Gaunt 27 Spiele-Experte - 77327 - 24. Januar 2020 - 9:54 #

Uff, was für eine Fehlauszeichnung...

Verheißt auch nix gutes für potenzielle Nachfolger, wenn alle Welt es unverdient über den grünen Klee lobt und Obsidian daher bestimmt denkt alles wäre toll mit dem Spiel gewesen :(

Mitarbeit
schlammonster
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2018Gamescom Messe-ReportJapan-Doku 2018 (16 Folgen)Tokyo Game ShowDark Souls - Remastered Let's PlayJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daIch adblocke, weil es geht haltDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide: Assassin's Creed OriginsLösung zu Pillars of EternityGuide zu The Witcher 3Guide: Metal Gear Solid 5 - The Phantom PainLösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Guide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsTotal War – Warhammer im TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 HTC Vive Pro im TestDer Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestGDC (Games Developers Conference)Alles Wichtige zur Nintendo SwitchGuide: Horizon Zero DawnGuide: Mass Effect AndromedaDie besten Oculus-Rift-VR-SpieleTokio bei Tag (Video-Doku)Tokio bei Nacht (Video-Doku)The Elder Scrolls Serie bis SkyrimFaszination Gothic (Video-Rückblick)Report: Faszination AchievementsReport: Wir bauen einen Retro-PCDie Redaktion auf der Gamescom 2018Die Redaktion: Eine Woche in einer SpieleredaktionDie Viertelstunde: Anno 1800Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestUncharted 4 im TestTest: Assassin's Creed OriginsDark Souls 3 im TestResident Evil 7 WalkthroughFallout 4 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestDishonored 2 TestTest: Mass Effect AndromedaStar Wars Battlefront 2 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestDivinity - Original Sin 2 im TestMittelerde: Schatten des Krieges TestRed Dead Redemption 2 im TestMetro Exodus im TestAnthem im TestThe Division 2 im TestSekiro - Shadows Die Twice im TestKingdom Come - Deliverance im TestFallout 76 im TestSuper Mario Odyssey im TestOculus S und Oculus Quest ausprobiertResident Evil 2 Remake im TestNo Mans Sky TestThe Witcher 3 im TestSpider-Man im TestGod of War im TestDetroit - Become Human im TestWolfenstein 2 im Test